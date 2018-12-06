search on deccanchronicle.com
Don't know how my extradition linked to Christian Michel's: Vijay Mallya

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Dec 6, 2018, 8:52 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2018, 8:52 am IST
Vijay Mallya also said that he wants to stop the narrative of him having 'stolen' money from various lenders.
Vijay Mallya took to Twitter once again on Thursday and appealed to banks to accept his offer to take back the principal loan amount he owes them. (Photo: File | AFP)
Mumbai: Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya denied any links between his proposed settlement offer to banks or an upcoming court verdict on his extradition and that of Christian James Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, who was brought back to India on Tuesday.

Mallya took to Twitter once again on Thursday and appealed to banks to accept his offer to take back the principal loan amount he owes them.

 

He also said that he wants to stop the narrative of him having "stolen" money from various lenders.

"Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way. Wherever I am physically, my appeal is "Please take the money". I want to stop the narrative that I stole money," liquor baron Vijay Mallya tweeted.

 

 

Vijay Mallya, 62, his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines and others availed huge loans from various banks.

He left India in March 2016 after banks came together to initiate legal proceedings to recover an outstanding of over 9,000 crores. India formally asked for his extradition in February last year.

62-year-old Vijay Mallya left India for the UK on March 2, 2016, and has been fighting India’s attempts to bring him back to face the legal action.

He is currently in London where a court finished hearing on India's extradition case against him in September this year and is due to pronounce its verdict on December 10.

