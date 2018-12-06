Congress leader defends Christian Michel, expelled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All India Youth Congress has expelled Aljo K. Joseph, national in-charge of legal cell of Youth Congress who appeared in a Delhi court for AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal middleman Christian Michel.

Amrith Ranjan Pandey, All India Youth Congress spokesperson issued a statement in New Delhi that Aljo appeared in his personal capacity.

“Aljo did’'t consult YC before appearing in the case. IYC does not endorse such actions. The Indian Youth Congress has removed Aljo K. Joseph from Indian Youth Congress legal department and expelled him from the party with immediate effect,” said Amrish Ranjan Pandey.