Collective decision over extradition needed: M Venkaiah Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Dec 6, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Venkaiah Naidu seeks intervention of world leaders, UN.
Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu
VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu asserted on the need of a collective decision by the world countries over extradition and further exchange of information about black money. 

Addressing the media in Swarna Bharat Trust at Vijayawada on Wednesday Mr Naidu sought the intervention of United Nation Organisation about extradition and black money information exchange between the world countries.

 

Mr Naidu welcomed the decision of UAE about handing over financial criminals to India. He expressed concern over the pending of 4,127 cases against the people’s representatives in the country and sought a mechanism and system which would complete the inquiry against a people’s representative in one year period.

Mr Naidu expressed concern over the objectionable language being used by political leaders to criticise their counterparts. He lamented that with this, people were developing a negative attitude and disrespect towards public representatives. He said the unhealthy phenomenon is prevailing throughout the country. 

Stating that these are the ‘words from my heart’, the Vice-President said as per Supreme Court records 4,127 cases including cases with strong criminal nature were pending against public representatives. 

Mr Naidu said priority should be given for clearing of such cases within one year. He said that any leader has a right to change the party but before changing parties, he or she should resign from the existing post. He opined that Speakers should also take immediate decision on such cases without keeping the issues pending.

He said there should be consensus among all the countries to hand over the economic offenders to the respective countries. He expressed fear that there was a threat to the economic sector with the increasing economic offenders. 

He said that United Nations Organisation should take initiative in this direction. He said countries should not encourage conquering of neighbouring countries.
Mentioning about raining promises of political leaders before elections, Mr Venkaiah said that the political parties should not resort to false promises and they should be matched with economic condition of a particular state or region. 

He said last minute freebies for winning elections should not be encouraged. He said people should concentrate on conduct, character and capacity of the particular candidate before voting for him.

He said countries should come to an understanding in exchange of information of bank accounts regarding black money cases. Mr Venkaiah Naidu said that the governments should focus on inclusive growth. 

Expressing happiness for laying the stone for integrated terminal of Vijayawada airport to be constructed at a cost of Rs 611 crore, he said that connectivity will play a major role in economic development of the region. With the development of air cargo facilities, aqua products, mango, chillies and other agricultural products will get export facilities to benefit farmers through value addition to their products.

...
Tags: m. venkaiah naidu, black money
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




