Centre seeks info on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Dec 6, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2018, 1:14 am IST
The ASG told the court that the Union government would pursue details of the attack on Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Hyderabad: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Hyderabad High Court that it had not received any information from the Andhra Pradesh government relating to the episode of a knife attack on YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as prescribed under the NIA Act and other provisions. 

Assistant Solicitor General K. Laxman told the court that the state government should send a report or give information to the Union government following which the Centre would consider taking action on the issue.

 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice S.V. Bhatt was hearing the petitions of Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC legislator Alla Ramakrishna Reddy urging it to direct the Centre government to obtain information from the AP government and its police on the attack on him at Visakhapatnam airport last month, examine it and entrust the matter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a detailed probe. They also sought a stay on the ongoing AP police probe till then. 

The ASG told the court that the Union government would pursue details of the attack on Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, and it would decide whether it fell under the NIA Act to investigate the case.

Tags: ys jagan mohan reddy, hyderabad high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




