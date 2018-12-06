3 held in bid to buy votes for Telugu Desam candidate Nandamuri Suhasini

Hyderabad: The KPHB police of Cyberabad police commissionerate apprehended three persons who allegedly distributing money to the public to vote in favour of Telugu Desam candidate N. Suhasini.

Acting on a tip on Wednesday evening that some persons were distributing money to voters at KPHB Phase-4, a team of police oficials rushed to the spot and caught the three persons red-handed while giving out money.

The accused were identified as Kalidindi Srinivasa Raju, 48, Kimavath Sri Ram, 36, a tailor, and his wife Kimavath Indraja, 27, all local residents, said police.

“The accused were distributing cash to the voters to cast their vote in favour of the TD candidate and seized Rs 12,300. The trio has been taken into custody. A case has been booked and probe is on,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, several messages about cash distribution were being circulated on social media, which the police found to be false.

A message about a TRS corporator caught at Vanasthalipuram on Tuesday night while distributing cash was on circulation on Wednesday.

Vanasthalipuram inspector A. Venkataiah said: “The message in circulation was wrong. No such incident has taken place, some people are deliberately spreading false messages.”

Responding to the circulation of false messages, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, “Some people are found to be spreading false messages of money distribution by their rival groups in order to divert the police attention. The messages that are in circulation about the apprehension of a TRS corporator is also of a similar manner.”

A strict vigil is on to control the distribution of money and freebies to lure the public to cast the vote in favour of their supporting candidate.