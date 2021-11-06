Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2021 TN student kills sel ...
TN student kills self over less marks in NEET

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2021, 2:42 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 2:42 pm IST
Dejected over the inability to clear the entrance exam, he allegedly consumed pesticides on November 2
Students' Federation of India (SFI) members stage a protest against holding of the NEET exam, in Chennai. (PTI File)
 Students' Federation of India (SFI) members stage a protest against holding of the NEET exam, in Chennai. (PTI File)

Subhashchandra Bose, a resident of Vadagumarai in that district, had appeared for NEET, the results of which were announced four days back, and had scored fewer marks in it.

Dejected over the inability to clear the entrance exam, he allegedly consumed pesticides on November 2.

 

The boy's parents noticed him struggling in bed last night and took him to the government hospital in Athur.

As his condition was said to be serious, he was referred to a private hospital in Salem for further treatment, they said.

However, Bose succumbed on Saturday around 3.30 AM.

His body was taken to the Government hospital in Salem for postmortem, where a large number of relatives have gathered, leading to tense moments.

The state has already witnessed alleged suicides of some medical aspirants who had appeared for NEET.

Tags: national eligibility -cum- entrance test (neet), tamil nadu neet
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


