Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2021 Tamil Nadu minister ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu minister says post-Diwali air pollution in Chennai less than last year

ANI
Published Nov 6, 2021, 4:36 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 4:36 pm IST
Chennai Corporation collected 250 tonnes of Diwali firecracker garbage which is less than last year, Corporation commissioner said
Sarvodaya Girls hostel students burn firecrackers as they celebrate Diwali in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Sarvodaya Girls hostel students burn firecrackers as they celebrate Diwali in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Air pollution in Chennai due to the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali this year was less than last year, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday.

Moreover, Chennai Corporation collected 250 tonnes of Diwali firecracker garbage which is less than last year, said Chennai corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

 

While talking to ANI, the Health Minister said, "Every year pollution control board take samples and inspects the air quality after Diwali. They found that this year the pollution is less compared to last year which is good. This is the result of the ruling of courts to use only green crackers and that too within a limited time. So we have had less pollution after Diwali."

Bedi said, "Officials are in the process of collecting burst firecracker garbage. More than 1,500 workers are engaged in clearing this garbage. We collected 150 tonnes of garbage yesterday and 100 tonnes today."

 

He said, "We make sure that this Deepavali firecracker garbage does not mix with other garbage as it has hazardous chemicals. We take the Deepavali firecracker garbage separately through special vehicles and keep it in Gumidipoondi near Chennai as per the pollution control board norms. Overall 5,500 tonnes of garbage is collected in Chennai alone per day. Till now more than 250 tonnes of Deepavali garbage has been collected."

Compared to last year, the Deepavali firecracker garbage has reduced this year. Police have also registered cases against those who violated the rules about the timing and the type of firecrackers.

 

...
Tags: air pollution, diwali, diwali 2021
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)

Andhra Pradesh reports only one Covid death in a day

The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23. (Photo: Representational Image)

Delhi govt on alert regarding Zika cases in UP: Deputy CM Sisodia

Students' Federation of India (SFI) members stage a protest against holding of the NEET exam, in Chennai. (PTI File)

TN student kills self over less marks in NEET

The fire broke out in the ICU section of the civil hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into Maharashtra Civil Hospital fire tragedy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air quality deteriorates in many parts in north and central India after Diwali

Morning haze and smog envelops the skyline in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Massive COVID wave unlikely if large population already infected, says AIIMS Doctor

People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi govt on alert regarding Zika cases in UP: Deputy CM Sisodia

The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23. (Photo: Representational Image)

Aryan Khan case transferred to NCB special team in Delhi

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into Maharashtra Civil Hospital fire tragedy

The fire broke out in the ICU section of the civil hospital. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->