Indian Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen near Karwar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 6, 2021, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 12:43 pm IST
The fishing Boat Varda Vinayaka-I caught fire due to a short circuit in the wheelhouse
It took nearly three hours to put out the fire completely. (By arrangement)
Mangaluru: The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven fishermen who were in distress after their fishing boat caught off Karwar on Friday night.

The fishing Boat Varda Vinayaka-I caught fire due to a short circuit in the wheelhouse when it was about 10 Nautical Miles from Karwar lighthouse, the Indian Coast Guard said in a press statement.

 

The Indian Coast Guard received the message at 10 pm and Coast Guard Ship C-155 from Karwar rushed to the spot for evacuation of the fishermen. The fishing boat had 7 crew onboard. ICGS C-155 immediately swung into action and doused the fire. The rescued fishermen were shifted to another fishing boat IFB Vajra. The Coast Guard team then provided assistance to IFB Vajra to tow the gutted boat to Karwar fishing harbour.

It took nearly three hours to put out the fire completely. The rescued fishermen are in good health condition, the press release added. 

 

Tags: indian coast guard, fishermen rescue, karwar coast, fishing harbour
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


