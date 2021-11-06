Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2021 India adds 10,929 CO ...
India adds 10,929 COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths

Published Nov 6, 2021
The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year
A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of the outstation passengers for COVID-19 testing at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai, on Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)
New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 10,929 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,43,44,683, while 392 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,60,265, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases came down to 1,46,950 from 1,48,922 on Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 43 days, the data stated.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

