Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2021 Delhi govt on alert ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi govt on alert regarding Zika cases in UP: Deputy CM Sisodia

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2021, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 4:10 pm IST
Thirty more people have tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur, taking the total number of those infected in the district to 66
The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: Amid several cases of Zika virus being reported in the last two weeks in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the city government was alert and watchful of the developments.

Delhi shares a border with Uttar Pradesh too, and many people commute back and forth from the two states, for work or other purposes.

 

Thirty more people have tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur, taking the total number of those infected in Kanpur district to 66, including nine IAF personnel, a senior official had said on Friday.

Of those infected, 45 are men and 21 women, according to officials.

The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23 when an Indian Air Force (IAF) warrant officer had tested positive for Zika virus.

On Saturday, at a press conference here, Sisodia was asked about the situation in Delhi, given the frequent movement of people between Delhi and UP, via Ghaziabad and Noida by road, or train and other means of transportation.

 

The deputy chief minister said the Delhi government is alert and watchful of the Zika virus cases reported in UP.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus and hence, getting rid of mosquitoes is the safe way out.

To check the spread of the disease, health teams in Kanpur are undertaking sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying and identifying fever patients, screening seriously ill people and pregnant women.

Health officials have been asked to step up surveillance and ensure door-to-door sampling and testing for Zika virus in the industrial city.

 

The spurt in Zika virus cases in Kanpur comes amid relatively low number of COVID-19 cases reported, including in Delhi.

Delhi on Friday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 32 fresh cases, even as the positivity rate climbed to 0.14 per cent after fluctuating in the range of 0.05-0.10 per cent for the past several weeks, according to data shared by the city health department.

However, cases of dengue have been rising rapidly in the national capital in the past few weeks.

Over 1,530 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi this year till date, out of which nearly 1,200 were logged in October alone, the highest count for the month in the last four years, according to official data.

 

Six deaths due to dengue have been recorded this year in the national capital till date.

...
Tags: zika virus, zika virus vaccine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Students' Federation of India (SFI) members stage a protest against holding of the NEET exam, in Chennai. (PTI File)

TN student kills self over less marks in NEET

The fire broke out in the ICU section of the civil hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into Maharashtra Civil Hospital fire tragedy

The city's AQI slipped to the 'severe' category on Thursday night and continued its upward trend to reach 462 at noon on Friday. (Representational image: PTI)

Higher wind speed flushes out pollution in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over LPG price hike, says people forced to use 'chulhas'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air quality deteriorates in many parts in north and central India after Diwali

Morning haze and smog envelops the skyline in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Massive COVID wave unlikely if large population already infected, says AIIMS Doctor

People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Aryan Khan case transferred to NCB special team in Delhi

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into Maharashtra Civil Hospital fire tragedy

The fire broke out in the ICU section of the civil hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Bharat Biotech's partner seeks Covaxin approval in US for children below 18 years

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->