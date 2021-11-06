Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2021 Aryan Khan case tran ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Aryan Khan case transferred to NCB special team in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published Nov 6, 2021, 7:11 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 7:11 am IST
Wankhede has been at the centre of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the cases being investigated by him
NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday decided that six cases being investigated by the team led by its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede will now be probed a Special Investigation Team from New Delhi. The six cases include the cruise drugs bust case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.

While the NCB claimed it was an administrative decision and no officer had been removed “from their present role”, Mr Wankhede reportedly said the decision was in line with his petition in the Bombay high court that these cases should be probed by a Central team.

 

Mr Wankhede has been at the centre of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the cases being investigated by him.

The six cases also include the ones involving NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan and actor Armaan Kohli.

Downplaying the development, Mr Wankhede said: “I have not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a Central agency. So the Aryan case and the Sameer Khan case are being probed by the Delhi NCB’s SIT. It’s a coordination between the NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai.”

 

A statement from the NCB also supported Mr Wankhede’s claim. “No officer or officers have been removed from their present roles and they’ll continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary,” the agency said.

The sources said an NCB team from New Delhi will arrive in Mumbai on Saturday to take charge of the six cases.

...
Tags: ncb's zonal director sameer wankhede, aryan khan case, cruise drug case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 06 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of the outstation passengers for COVID-19 testing at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai, on Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India adds 10,929 COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths

Dr G. Chinna Reddy (Twitter)

Congress constitutes disciplinary action committee for Telangana

After snatching his nomination papers, the YSRC goons rained blows on Venkatesh and tore his nomination papers. They threw Venkatesh on the roadside, outside the nomination centre. When some of his followers tried to intervene, the miscreants also tried to attack them. The attackers fled after leaving Venkatesh in an unconscious state. — DC Image

Naidu urges SEC to provide security for TD contestants in municipal polls

Morning haze and smog envelops the skyline in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Air quality deteriorates in many parts in north and central India after Diwali



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fuel outlets on Karnataka, Maharashtra borders seek VAT cut

After the Centre reduced petrol and diesel prices, simultaneously Karnataka reduced VAT on fuel resulting in the price of diesel at Rs 85.98 and petrol Rs 101.64 per litre. (PTI file photo)

PM holds meeting with DMs of over 40 districts on low Covid vaccination coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi offers to world ISRO's 'solar calculator' app, other climate tools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Leaders' Summit 'Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment' session at the COP26 Climate Conference. (AFP)

Hazy morning in Delhi after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

Early morning visuals of smog in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi expresses happiness over redevelopment of Kedarnath after 2013 floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->