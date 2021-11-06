Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2021 AP to procure 7,000 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP to procure 7,000 mw solar power from SECI: Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 6, 2021, 1:57 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 1:57 am IST
Srinivasa Reddy maintained that the quantum of procurement will be decided by APERC as per norms of Electricity Act
Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. (Photo:Facebook)
 Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. (Photo:Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government will procure total 7,000 mw of solar power in different lots from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) from 2024 onwards to benefit 18 lakh farmers of the state.

“This will help provide nine hours free power during daytime for next 25 years through a special Discom,” energy minister for energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said in a statement issued here on Friday.

 

He maintained that the quantum of procurement will be decided by AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) as per norms of Electricity Act. The commission will fix power tariff as per Electricity Act.

The minister ruled out any additional burden on existing Discoms for purchasing power. This is because AP government will bear the entire cost of procurement from SECI. He maintained that cost of power procurement from a project outside AP will be cheaper, as centre exempts central grid charges for power from outside the state.

Srinivasa Reddy said the land earmarked for setting up a 10,000 mw power project by AP government can be used for some other purpose.

 

He said curtailment matters will be subject to real-time operations by the grid operator, depending on demand-general gap at that point of time. This will ensure grid reliability in 24x7 uninterrupted power supply.

The minister said no new thermal power plants had been started by the previous Telugu Desam regime. This led to cost of power at Krishnapatnam plant going up to ₹ 9.3 per mw from ₹ 5.5 per mw.

...
Tags: solar energy corporation of india, minister for energy balineni srinivasa reddy, ap electricity regulatory commission (aperc)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The minister expressed ire at the TDP and its national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu for resorting to form alliances to win the elections. (Representational DC Image)

Ex-Waqf chief quits TD, joins YSRC ahead of civic polls

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had announced that the state government would resume the Dalit Bandhu scheme from November 4. (DC Image)

Fate of Dalit Bandhu hangs in balance

Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the house of a Narikorava family at Poonjeri in Chengalpattu district on Deepavali Day. (Photo: Twitter)

CM M K Stalin's visit to Narikorava house creates a stir

Aravind Agarwal, along with the four MLAs, was booked for allegedly playing poker and playing loud music during an after-party organised on Diwali. (PTI file photo)

Hyderabad bizman arrested for organising gambling ring



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fuel outlets on Karnataka, Maharashtra borders seek VAT cut

After the Centre reduced petrol and diesel prices, simultaneously Karnataka reduced VAT on fuel resulting in the price of diesel at Rs 85.98 and petrol Rs 101.64 per litre. (PTI file photo)

PM holds meeting with DMs of over 40 districts on low Covid vaccination coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi offers to world ISRO's 'solar calculator' app, other climate tools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Leaders' Summit 'Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment' session at the COP26 Climate Conference. (AFP)

Hazy morning in Delhi after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

Early morning visuals of smog in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi expresses happiness over redevelopment of Kedarnath after 2013 floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->