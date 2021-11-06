Andhra Pradesh reports only one Covid death in a day

A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 215 fresh Covid-19 cases, 406 recoveries and only one death in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 20,67,921 total positives, 20,49,961 recoveries and 14,392 deaths so far.

The number of active cases dropped down to 3,568, according to the latest bulletin.

Ten districts reported fresh cases in double digits and three in single digit.

Krishna district registered the highest 37 new cases and one death in 24 hours.

Kurnool and Vizianagaram added only one new case each.

Kurnool now has the lowest number of 13 active cases in the state while East Godavari has the highest 835.