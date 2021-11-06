Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2021 Andhra Pradesh repor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh reports only one Covid death in a day

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2021, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 5:07 pm IST
The state Covid-19 chart now showed 20,67,921 total positives, 20,49,961 recoveries and 14,392 deaths so far
A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)
 A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 215 fresh Covid-19 cases, 406 recoveries and only one death in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 20,67,921 total positives, 20,49,961 recoveries and 14,392 deaths so far.

 

The number of active cases dropped down to 3,568, according to the latest bulletin.

Ten districts reported fresh cases in double digits and three in single digit.

Krishna district registered the highest 37 new cases and one death in 24 hours.

Kurnool and Vizianagaram added only one new case each.

Kurnool now has the lowest number of 13 active cases in the state while East Godavari has the highest 835.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh covid cases
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

Sarvodaya Girls hostel students burn firecrackers as they celebrate Diwali in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu minister says post-Diwali air pollution in Chennai less than last year

The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23. (Photo: Representational Image)

Delhi govt on alert regarding Zika cases in UP: Deputy CM Sisodia

Students' Federation of India (SFI) members stage a protest against holding of the NEET exam, in Chennai. (PTI File)

TN student kills self over less marks in NEET

The fire broke out in the ICU section of the civil hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into Maharashtra Civil Hospital fire tragedy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air quality deteriorates in many parts in north and central India after Diwali

Morning haze and smog envelops the skyline in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Massive COVID wave unlikely if large population already infected, says AIIMS Doctor

People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi govt on alert regarding Zika cases in UP: Deputy CM Sisodia

The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23. (Photo: Representational Image)

Aryan Khan case transferred to NCB special team in Delhi

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into Maharashtra Civil Hospital fire tragedy

The fire broke out in the ICU section of the civil hospital. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->