No bail yet for Arnab, hearing in HC to continue tomorrow

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2020, 6:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2020, 6:14 pm IST
Meanwhile Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam and three others were detained for protesting against Goswami's arrest
 Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Mumbai: There was no immediate relief for Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in a 2018 abetment of suicide case, on Friday as the hearing on his interim bail plea before the Bombay High Court remained incomplete. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik said they would continue the hearing on Saturday because of lack of time.

"We will assemble for this matter specially tomorrow noon," the court said.

 

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday and taken to Alibaug, where a case has been registered against him for alleged abetment of suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother over non-payment of dues by Goswami's firm.

The high-profile journalist has been remanded in judicial custody till November 18. Goswami is presently lodged in a school in Alibaug which is designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug jail.

Meanwhile Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam and three others were detained on Friday for protesting against Goswami's arrest outside Mantralaya without taking permission from authorities, a police official said.

 

They were later released by the Marine Drive police, he said.

The protest outside Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai was held to denoncue the arrest of Goswami in a 2018 abetment to suicide case by the Raigad police.

The protesters were also demanding immediate release of the 47-year-old TV journalist, who is in judicial custody till November 18.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Shashikumar Meena said, "BJP MLA Ram Kadam along with three others were detained as they were protesting without taking permission.

"They were brought to the Marine Drive police station and later released."

 

Tags: arnab goswami hearing, republic tv, anvay naik, mantralaya, ram kadam
Location: India, Maharashtra


