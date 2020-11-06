The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2020 Ladakh standoff: Ind ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ladakh standoff: India, China armies hold 8th round of commander-level talks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Nov 6, 2020, 11:24 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2020, 11:24 pm IST
The meeting started at 9.30 am at Chushul in eastern Ladakh and ended at around 7 pm
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: India and China on Friday held the eighth round of corps commanders-level talks on the six-month military standoff in eastern Ladakh. The meeting started at 9.30 am at Chushul in eastern Ladakh and ended at around 7 pm. This was the first meeting under the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, Lt. Gen. P.G.K. Menon. The earlier meetings were headed on the Indian side by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, who is now the commandant of the Indian Military Academy.

There was no official word yet on the outcome, but India has maintained that China must disengage completely from all flashpoints in eastern Ladakh. India will only accept complete disengagement by the Chinese PLA and restoration of the status quo of April 2020 at the LAC. India had earlier rejected a Chinese proposal to move back tanks and artillery from the forward positions. India’s position is that it was China which had first moved its troops at the LAC, and China will have to be first to withdraw from these positions. India has told China it will talk about all the flashpoints and not just about the south bank of Pangong Tso, where the Indian Army occupied the strategic heights in August, in a surprise move.
Both countries are gearing up to keep their troops at forward positions in Ladakh in the harsh winter ahead, when temperatures dip to minus 30 degrees Celsius.

 

The Indian Army has received the initial consignment of extreme cold weather clothing from the United States for its troops. Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that “no matter what the sacrifice” India was “determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unilateralism and aggression”.

“India is a peace-loving country. We believe that differences should not become disputes. We attach importance to the peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue. However, India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unilateralism and aggression, no matter what the sacrifice,” Mr Singh had said.

 

During the seventh round of corps commanders’ talks, India and China had on October 12 agreed not to turn differences into disputes and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas. Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for the disengagement as soon as possible.
While India is trying to peacefully resolve the six-month military standoff with China through negotiations, it is also forming strategic alliances with other nations. This was reflected by India’s invitation to Australia to participate in the Malabar naval exercises this year and signing the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-spatial Cooperation (Beca) with the United States last week. This was also a clear signal to China that India will not bow to any pressure, even as it wants peace in the region.

 

...
Tags: india-china border standoff, ladakh standoff, indian army, chinese army


Latest From Nation

Real estate business will catch pace once medical college is set up in Nandyal.

Acquisition of 50 acres of research station for Nandyal medical college opposed

Local doctors in Kadapa unwilling to act as in-charge superintendent of the Anantapur hospital.

Staff crunch hampers services at Anantapur government hospital

Buildings on encroached land being demolished by the authorities.

Government land costing Rs 2 crore encroached in Kadapa

Representational image

Two suspected Lashkar militants, one civilian killed in Pampore gunfight



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress accuses Modi sarkar of fake nationalism, stealing pension of armymen

Indian Army

Bipin Rawat targets China, says border confrontations could lead to wider conflict

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

No relief for Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami, court to hear bail plea on Friday

Arnab Goswami

With Joe Biden likely to be next US president, India adopts wait and watch approach

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (left) and US President Donald Trump. (AP)

India slams shifting Kartarpur gurdwara's management to Trust; Akalis seek PM's help

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham