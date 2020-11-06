The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2020 Kerala local body po ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala local body polls to be held in three phases in December

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Nov 6, 2020, 10:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2020, 10:55 pm IST
Voters under quarantine can exercise their franchise through postal votes
The counting and announcement of results is scheduled for December 16.
 The counting and announcement of results is scheduled for December 16.

Kochi: The elections to the local self government bodies in Kerala will be held in three phases on December 8,10 and 14. The State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran made the announcement on Friday.

In the first phase, elections will be held in five districts Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki on December 8. In the second phase on December 10, polls will be held in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad. Elections to the local bodies in the four northern districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod will be held in the final phase.

 

The counting and announcement of results is scheduled for December 16. New governing councils will take charge before December 31. The election notification will be published on November 12 and the last date for filing nominations is November 19.

Polling will be from 7 AM to 6 PM and the process will be conducted in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol. Social distancing and use of face mask and sanitizer has to be followed strictly, said the Election Commissioner.

Voters under quarantine can exercise their franchise through postal votes for which they have to submit an application three days in advance.

 

A total of 2.71 crore voters will cast their votes to elect their representatives to 1199 local bodies. There are 15,962 wards in 941 grama panchayats, 2,080 wards in 152 block panchayats, 331 wards in 14 district panchayats, 3,078 wards in 86 municipalities and 414 wards in the six municipal corporations.  

The Election Commission will set up a total of 34,744 polling stations.

...
Tags: kerala local body polls, covid instructions, postal votes
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Real estate business will catch pace once medical college is set up in Nandyal.

Acquisition of 50 acres of research station for Nandyal medical college opposed

Local doctors in Kadapa unwilling to act as in-charge superintendent of the Anantapur hospital.

Staff crunch hampers services at Anantapur government hospital

Buildings on encroached land being demolished by the authorities.

Government land costing Rs 2 crore encroached in Kadapa

Representational image

Two suspected Lashkar militants, one civilian killed in Pampore gunfight



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress accuses Modi sarkar of fake nationalism, stealing pension of armymen

Indian Army

Bipin Rawat targets China, says border confrontations could lead to wider conflict

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

No relief for Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami, court to hear bail plea on Friday

Arnab Goswami

With Joe Biden likely to be next US president, India adopts wait and watch approach

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (left) and US President Donald Trump. (AP)

India slams shifting Kartarpur gurdwara's management to Trust; Akalis seek PM's help

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham