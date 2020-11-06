The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  SRH VS RCB Match 58 Eliminator, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: SUN 47/2, Overs 5.5, SUN VS RCB Eliminator, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2020 Bipin Rawat targets ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bipin Rawat targets China, says border confrontations could lead to wider conflict

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Nov 6, 2020, 7:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2020, 7:30 pm IST
Gen Rawat statement is the strongest direct attack on China by any high ranking Indian government official
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)
 Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Friday that Chinese Army is facing “unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh" and possibility of border confrontations leading to a wider conflict can’t be ruled out.

“The situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh remains tense and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of the Indian defence forces firm and strong response,” said Gen Rawat  at the diamond jubilee webinar of the National Defence College.

 

He said that India will not accept any shifting of the line of actual control (LAC). “In the overall security calculus, border confrontation, transgressions and unprovoked tactical military actions spiralling into a larger conflict cannot be discounted,” said the CDS.

Gen Rawat statement is the strongest direct attack on China by any high ranking Indian government official. Indian government ministers and official have mostly avoided naming China directly while talking about Chinese aggression on the LAC.

Gen Rawat said that China and Pakistan acting in collusion poses a threat. “Constant friction with two of our nuclear armed neighbours, with whom India has fought wars, increasingly acting in collusion, poses an omnipresent danger of regional strategic instability with the potential for escalation threatening our territorial integrity and strategic cohesion,” he said.

 

Gen Rawat said that unabated proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir being leashed from Pakistan, a vicious anti-India rhetoric on social media and efforts to create social disharmony within the country have taken the India-Pakistan relations to a new low. He said that the surgical strikes post Uri terror attack and the Balakot air strikes have delivered a strong message to Pakistan that it no longer enjoys the impunity of pushing terrorists across the line of control (LoC) under the nuclear bogey. He said that new Indian template has injected ambiguity and uncertainty in Pakistan.

 

“Despite its internal instability, failing economy, international isolation and vitiated civil-military relations, Pakistan will continue to profess that Kashmir is their unfinished agenda. Its army will continue to raise the bogey of an existential threat from India to justify its disproportionately large strength and need for funds to maintain its war fighting capabilities,” said Gen Rawat.  

He said that Indian Ocean remains a zone of peace, albeit, one of continued contestation.

“Off late we are witnessing a geo-strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific and the race for strategic places and bases in the IOR is only going to gain momentum with time. The future would witness increasing militarization of key Belt and Road outposts in the IOR,” he added.

 

...
Tags: india-china border dispute, ladakh standoff, pakistan sponsored terrorism, chief of defence staff general bipin rawat


Latest From Nation

Indian Army

Congress accuses Modi sarkar of fake nationalism, stealing pension of armymen

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

No bail yet for Arnab, hearing in HC to continue tomorrow

So far, 310 people have been selected for the post of part-time priests in the Travancore Devaswom Board from the rank list, published in 2017.

Kerala's Travancore Devaswom Board to appoint ST priest

State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by coronavirus.

Karnataka to ban use of firecrackers this Deepavali



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No relief for Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami, court to hear bail plea on Friday

Arnab Goswami

With Joe Biden likely to be next US president, India adopts wait and watch approach

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (left) and US President Donald Trump. (AP)

India slams shifting Kartarpur gurdwara's management to Trust; Akalis seek PM's help

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody

Arnab Goswami

Indian Army chief meets his Nepal counterpart amid strain in diplomatic ties

COAS interacted with General Purna Chandra Thapa, COAS, Nepali Army
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham