RSS appeals for peace over SC ruling

New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court’s impending verdict on the sensitive Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid title suit, the RSS roped in Muslim religious leaders, scholars, intellectuals and influencers in its efforts to maintain peace and social harmony over the verdict.

At a meeting at minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s residence here, Muslim community leaders stressed that ‘unity in diversity’ is India’s ‘cultural commitment’ and it is the responsibility of all sections of society to preserve this.

The RSS has said that whatever the verdict, it should be “accepted wholeheartedly by everyone.”

The RSS also issued ‘do’s and don’ts’ to its pracharaks and office-bearers over the impending verdict.

From the RSS, its leaders Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal attended the meeting with Muslim religious leaders, scholars, intellectuals and influencers.

Last week, the RSS top brass, including chief Mohan Bhagwat, had held a meeting with representatives of the Sangh’s affiliates, including the VHP and BJP, on the issue.

The BJP top brass, including president Amit Shah, working president J.P. Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh attended the meet.

The RSS leaders also held a separate meeting with Naqvi, after which the RSS reached out to Muslim religious leaders and others. BJP national spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain also attended the meeting.