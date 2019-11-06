Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2019 Pakistan, China may ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan, China may have released poisonous gas to pollute air in India: BJP leader

ANI
Published Nov 6, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 9:05 am IST
BJP leader criticised Delhi CM Kejriwal for blaming stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab for alarming pollution levels in NCR.
The BJP leader said the two leaders PM Modi and Amit Shah whom he referred to Lord Krishna and Arjuna from the epic Mahabharata, were capable of solving all problems. (Photo: ANI)
Meerut: A BJP leader on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China should be blamed for the high levels of pollution in the national capital region and adjacent areas and alleged either of the two neighbouring countries could have released poisonous gases into India.

"Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai. (There is a possibility that this poisonous gas could have been released by any neighbouring country which is afraid of us.) I feel that Pakistan or China are afraid of us," BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda told ANI.

 

"We must seriously consider whether Pakistan has released any poisonous gas," he added.

Vineet Agarwal Sharda said Pakistan was frustrated ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge and was resorting to all sorts of tactics against India as it could not register a single victory in any battle.

"Whenever Pakistan fought a war with India, it was defeated. Since PM Modi and Amit Shah came, Pakistan has become frustrated," he said.

The BJP leader also criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for blaming stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab for the alarming pollution levels in the national capital region.

"People including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal say pollution is caused by stubble burning or industrial emission. The farmer is the backbone of our country. Farmer and industries should not be blamed."

The BJP leader said the two leaders PM Modi and Amit Shah whom he referred to Lord Krishna and Arjuna from the epic Mahabharata, were capable of solving all problems.

"This is a time of Krishna and Arjuna. PM Modi as Krishna and Amit Shah as Arjuna together will take care of it," he said.

 

...
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


