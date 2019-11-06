Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2019 Not politics, discus ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Not politics, discussed farmer issues, says Ahmed Patel after meeting Gadkari

ANI
Published Nov 6, 2019, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 1:17 pm IST
Following the meeting, Patel, who is a Rajyasabha member from Gujarat said that his meeting with Gadkari was not political in nature.
Later, Patel tweeted a letter addressed to Gadkari and wrote in his post, "Met Nitin Gadkari to submit various representations - for my constituency and Gujarat state- on underpass construction at Bharuch district, compensation for farmers near the expressway project and relief for MSMEs." (Photo: ANI)
 Later, Patel tweeted a letter addressed to Gadkari and wrote in his post, "Met Nitin Gadkari to submit various representations - for my constituency and Gujarat state- on underpass construction at Bharuch district, compensation for farmers near the expressway project and relief for MSMEs." (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari here on Wednesday and discussed various issues including farmers' grievances and relief measures for Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Gujarat.

Following the meeting, Senior Congress leader Patel, who is a Rajyasabha member from Gujarat said that his meeting with Gadkari was not political in nature.

 

"It was not a political meeting or on Maharashtra politics," he told ANI.

Later, Patel tweeted a letter addressed to Gadkari and wrote in his post, "Met Nitin Gadkari to submit various representations - for my constituency and Gujarat state- on underpass construction at Bharuch district, compensation for farmers near the expressway project and relief for MSMEs."

In the letter, the Congress leader highlighted the condition of MSMEs in Gujarat urged the Centre to take concrete measures to assist MSMEs.

"I would also like to bring to your notice the urgent need to expand the Central Government's MSME - Cluster Development Program to Gujarat's tribal districts. It is important that we are able to develop industrial clusters in the state's most backward regions," he said, adding that the MSME sector has been the backbone of the Indian economy.

"The employment crisis and the economic slowdown will not be solved unless we resolve the problems of small businesses. I sincerely request you to have these suggestions examined and issue necessary directions," Patel further outlined.

The Congress leader said he is forwarding a memorandum he has received from the residents of Kharod and surrounding villages.

"Various organisations have also been demanding a vehicular underpass/ flyover bridge at National Highway-8, Kharod village. The area is accident-prone and this is genuine demand that will enhance the safety of road users. From the documents given to me, I gather that the Regional Office (Gujarat) of NHAI has cleared Al project but is awaiting approval from the NHAI- H.Q," he said in the letter.

Asserting that it has been a long-standing demand from the local citizens, Patel said that people have filed petitions at several high offices including Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) over the last one year to ensure its completion.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ahmed patel, nitin gadkari
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The BCI Chairman also condemned targeting of media personnel covering the incident and said

Delhi protests: Bar Council wants cops who fired at lawyers arrested

Singh said that they do not expect Pakistan to dare to do any mischief through the Corridor, but it is important that, as a border state, Punjab remains on alert. (Photo: File)

‘Pakistan has a hidden agenda...’: Amarinder Singh on Pakistan’s Kartarpur video

Lawyers across the national capital have been skipping work since the violent clash with Delhi policemen outside Tis Hazari court on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

2 protesting lawyers allegedly attempt suicide in Delhi’s Rohini court

Earlier this week, they intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government. (Photo: ANI)

Striking TSRTC employees rule out joining work as deadline ends; to intensify stir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
 

Mississippi rated fattest state in America: report

US spends almost USD 200 billion a year on obesity-related health care costs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New Firefox feature makes us want to ditch Chrome

Based on the study, Mozilla decided to replace the "Not Now" option with "Never", starting from Firefox 70. (Photo: ANI)
 

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Meet the Apple Watch competitor at half the price

The Mi Watch is available in black and silver colour choices.
 

Graeme Smith marries wife Romy Lanfranchi for 2nd time

On Saturday, former South African batsman Graeme Smith tied the knot with his Romy Lanfranchi. (Photo:Instagram)
 

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have, the report said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Striking TSRTC employees rule out joining work as deadline ends; to intensify stir

Earlier this week, they intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government. (Photo: ANI)

Tharoor-headed Parl panel to take up WhatsApp snooping case on Nov 20

Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on information technology, said in a letter to his panel members that alleged use of the technology for snooping on Indian citizens was a matter of

'Losing weight does not mean he is unhealthy': SC on Sajjan Kumar's bail plea

The top court sought a report in four weeks from the panel of doctors constituted by the AIIMS director after Kumar sought urgent listing of his bail plea on health grounds. (Photo: File)

Cops in uniform need to be protected by seniors: Bedi on protests in Delhi

Bedi was referring to a similar incident that had taken place during her tenure as the deputy police commissioner in 1988. (Photo: File)

'We will not miss the bus again, next wave of reforms soon,' says Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said the government's efforts last time were thwarted by the poor numbers in the Upper House. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham