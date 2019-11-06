J-mafia got LV Subhramanyam shunted, alleges BJP

Vijayawada/Nellore: The BJP state spokesperson K. Anjaneya Reddy alleged that the Jerusal-em mafia — a euphemism for the alleged communal slant of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in favour of fellow Christians — is behind the sudden transfer of chief secretary LV Subhramanyam.

Speaking to mediapersons at Nellore on Tues-day, Anjaneya Reddy said steps taken by Mr Subhramanyam against people from other religions working in the TTD and other Hindu temples, and his tough stand against evangelism, was the probable reason for his being shunted out.

Commending the IAS officer for taking steps to protect the sanctity of Hindu temples, Mr Reddy expressed doubts over the intentions of the YSRC government.

He also said that RSS and VHP cadres were warned by the Visakapatnam police over some baseless allegations over communal issues, even though they got nothing to do with the issue.

In a separate context, speaking on the issue of sand scarcity, Vakati Narayana Reddy, MLC, alleged that all development activities in Andhra Pradesh had come to a standstill, following sand scarcity.

In a parallel incident, Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced his decision to conduct a deeksha against sand crisis for 12 hours on Novem-ber 14.