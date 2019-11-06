Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2019 Disqualified Karnata ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Disqualified Karnataka MLA claims Yeddy gave him Rs 1,000 crore: report

ANI
Published Nov 6, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda said: 'Yeddy asked me to sit and asked me to support him so that he can become CM once again.'
Gowda also claimed a former JD-S MLA, who was also disqualified, has made a statement in Mandya that "he supported the Yediyurappa government for the funds to develop his constituency." (Photo: File)
Mandya: Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had given him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency and the money was being spent for development works, news agency ANI reported.

"Somebody came to me and took me to BS Yediyurappa's residence at 5 am (before the HD Kumaraswamy government fell). When we entered his home, Yediyurappa was worshiping. Once I entered, he asked me to sit and asked me to support him so that he can become the chief minister once again," he said while speaking to his supporters.

 

"I asked him to allot Rs 700 crores for the development of Krishnarajpet constituency. He said he will give Rs 300 crores more and will give Rs 1,000 crores. He also provided that money afterwards. Don't you think I should support such a great person, I did it. Right after Yediyurappa said we got nothing to do with disqualified MLAs," Gowda added.

He also claimed a former JD-S MLA, who was also disqualified, has made a statement in Mandya that "he supported the Yediyurappa government for the funds to develop his constituency."

 

Tags: karnataka crisis, bs yediyurappa, hd kumaraswamy, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka


