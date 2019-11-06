Delhi: Ladakh LG RK Mathur meets PM Modi

Mathur's meeting with the Prime Minister comes after he was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of the newly created Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh last month. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Mathur's meeting with the Prime Minister comes after he was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of the newly created Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh last month.

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Geeta Mittal had administered the oath to Mathur on October 31.

Mathur, a 1977-batch IAS officer from Tripura cadre, had retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India in November 2018.

On August 5, the government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.