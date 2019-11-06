Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2019 Delhi: Ladakh LG RK ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi: Ladakh LG RK Mathur meets PM Modi

ANI
Published Nov 6, 2019, 6:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 6:37 pm IST
Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Geeta Mittal had administered the oath to Mathur on Oct 31.
Mathur's meeting with the Prime Minister comes after he was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of the newly created Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh last month. (Photo: ANI)
 Mathur's meeting with the Prime Minister comes after he was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of the newly created Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh last month. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Mathur's meeting with the Prime Minister comes after he was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of the newly created Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh last month.

 

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Geeta Mittal had administered the oath to Mathur on October 31.

Mathur, a 1977-batch IAS officer from Tripura cadre, had retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India in November 2018.

On August 5, the government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one.

 

...
Tags: lieutenant governor, ias officer, rk mathur, union territory
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


