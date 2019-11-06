Cyclone Maha intensifies, to cross Gujarat coast today; Navy, NDRF on alert

A total of 35 teams were deployed in Gujarat and the Diu district of Union territory Daman and Diu, as per NDRF's Twitter handle. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Cyclone Maha intensified into an ‘Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm’ over the East-Central Arabian Sea and will continue to move in the north direction during the next 12 hours. The cyclone is expected to make a landfall on the Gujarat coast between Devbhumi-Dwarka district and Union Territory of Diu in the early hours of Thursday.

"The Very Severe Cyclonic storm MAHA over east-central and adjoining west-central the Arabian Sea moved eastwards with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours. It is very likely to cross Gujarat coast around Diu as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 Kmph gusting to 90 Kmph around noon of November 7, 2019," the IMD stated in its weather warning bulletin on Wednesday, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in coastal Palghar district of Maharashtra will remain closed from November 6 to 8 in view of warning of heavy rain due to cyclone 'Maha'.

Fishermen in Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts have also been asked not to venture into the sea, officials said.

On Tuesday, the Indian Navy said that its western command has prepared for humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) operations along the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast, reported News18.

Four warships of the Western Naval Command have been loaded with HADR materials like food packets, water, medical supplies and other essential commodities. Additionally, naval aircraft and helicopters are also on standby, it said.

Around 140 NDRF personnel have been deployed and nearly eight tonnes of relief material has been put in place. About 100 more personnel are being sent to Ahmedabad to further spread the rescue and relief operations in the state.

A total of 35 teams were deployed in Gujarat and the Diu district of Union territory Daman and Diu, as per NDRF's Twitter handle.

In the wake of Maha’s movement, Mumbai may witness isolated short spells of light rain during the next 48 hours. The day would be mainly warm followed by a pleasant and comfortable night. During this period, moderate winds would blow and sea conditions would also be rough.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.