Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2019 Cyclone Maha intensi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Maha intensifies, to cross Gujarat coast today; Navy, NDRF on alert

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 6, 2019, 9:50 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 9:50 am IST
The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Gujarat coast in early hours of Thursday.
A total of 35 teams were deployed in Gujarat and the Diu district of Union territory Daman and Diu, as per NDRF's Twitter handle. (Representational Image)
 A total of 35 teams were deployed in Gujarat and the Diu district of Union territory Daman and Diu, as per NDRF's Twitter handle. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Cyclone Maha intensified into an ‘Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm’ over the East-Central Arabian Sea and will continue to move in the north direction during the next 12 hours. The cyclone is expected to make a landfall on the Gujarat coast between Devbhumi-Dwarka district and Union Territory of Diu in the early hours of Thursday.

"The Very Severe Cyclonic storm MAHA over east-central and adjoining west-central the Arabian Sea moved eastwards with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours. It is very likely to cross Gujarat coast around Diu as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 Kmph gusting to 90 Kmph around noon of November 7, 2019," the IMD stated in its weather warning bulletin on Wednesday, reported ANI.

 

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in coastal Palghar district of Maharashtra will remain closed from November 6 to 8 in view of warning of heavy rain due to cyclone 'Maha'.

Fishermen in Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts have also been asked not to venture into the sea, officials said.

On Tuesday, the Indian Navy said that its western command has prepared for humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) operations along the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast, reported News18.

Four warships of the Western Naval Command have been loaded with HADR materials like food packets, water, medical supplies and other essential commodities. Additionally, naval aircraft and helicopters are also on standby, it said.

Around 140 NDRF personnel have been deployed and nearly eight tonnes of relief material has been put in place. About 100 more personnel are being sent to Ahmedabad to further spread the rescue and relief operations in the state.

A total of 35 teams were deployed in Gujarat and the Diu district of Union territory Daman and Diu, as per NDRF's Twitter handle.

In the wake of Maha’s movement, Mumbai may witness isolated short spells of light rain during the next 48 hours. The day would be mainly warm followed by a pleasant and comfortable night. During this period, moderate winds would blow and sea conditions would also be rough.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: cyclone maha, imd, gujarat, indian navy, ndrf
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Amid the stalemate continuing over government formation in the state, Raut told reporters here that no fresh proposal has been received from the BJP or sent to it. (Photo: ANI)

Why new proposals, stick to what was discussed before polls: Sena's Raut to BJP

Nirmala Sitharaman said the government's efforts last time were thwarted by the poor numbers in the Upper House. (Photo: File)

'We will not miss the bus again, next wave of reforms soon,' says Sitharaman

Prohibitory orders are already in place and no celebration or mourning with respect to the judgement will be allowed in the city, which witnessed communal riots after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, he said. (Representational Image)

Security tightened in Mumbai ahead of Ayodhya case verdict

Sources said these alleged 'benami' assets were purchased by VK Sasikala by using about Rs 1,500 crore of demonetised notes and the assets were taken under fictitious identities. (Photo: File)

Tax officials seize ‘benami assets’ worth Rs 1,600 crore of V K Sasikala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Firefox feature makes us want to ditch Chrome

Based on the study, Mozilla decided to replace the "Not Now" option with "Never", starting from Firefox 70. (Photo: ANI)
 

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Meet the Apple Watch competitor at half the price

The Mi Watch is available in black and silver colour choices.
 

Graeme Smith marries wife Romy Lanfranchi for 2nd time

On Saturday, former South African batsman Graeme Smith tied the knot with his Romy Lanfranchi. (Photo:Instagram)
 

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have, the report said.
 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tax officials seize ‘benami assets’ worth Rs 1,600 crore of V K Sasikala

Sources said these alleged 'benami' assets were purchased by VK Sasikala by using about Rs 1,500 crore of demonetised notes and the assets were taken under fictitious identities. (Photo: File)

Women can't progress till 'ghoonghat' exists, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said women will be able to come forward and play constructive role in nation-building only when they are not forced to cover their faces. (Phtoo: File)

Pakistan, China may have released poisonous gas to pollute air in India: BJP leader

The BJP leader said the two leaders PM Modi and Amit Shah whom he referred to Lord Krishna and Arjuna from the epic Mahabharata, were capable of solving all problems. (Photo: ANI)

Disqualified Karnataka MLA claims Yeddy gave him Rs 1,000 crore: report

Gowda also claimed a former JD-S MLA, who was also disqualified, has made a statement in Mandya that

Abandoned mentally ill man gets medical relief in Mannargudi Government Hospital

Government Hospital Mannargudi received lots of appreciation from the general public as well NGOs for taking steps to cure an uncared mentally ill male patient who was lying on a platform in Mannargudi town for months together.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham