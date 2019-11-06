CBI raids 187 locations on fraud trail

Sources in the CBI said in at least four cases, the siphoned off funds are over Rs 1000 crore.

New Delhi: In a nation-wide operation, the CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at over 187 locations in 16 states after registering 42 fresh cases pertaining to bank frauds involving Rs 7,200 crore.

According to sources, the exercise — launched early in the morning — was carried out throughout the day, with CBI teams knocking the doors of the accused to collect evidence and question them.

Maximum searches were reported from Maharashtra where the agency’s teams swooped down at 58 locations followed by Punjab, where 32 locations were searched, sources said.

Twelve locations were searched in the national capital, 17 each in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Prad-esh, 15 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Andhra Pradesh, two in Chandigarh, four each in Kerala, Telang-ana and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, five each in Gujarat and Haryana, six in Karnataka and two each in Uttarakhand and West Bengal, they added.

As many as 1,000 CBI officers were involved in the operation, making it one of the largest coordinated search this year.

Sources in the CBI said in at least four cases, the siphoned off funds are over Rs 1000 crore. Among major cases, the CBI has booked directors of Advantage Overseas, Shrikant Bhasi, Dinesh Arkot Selvaraj, Manish Kumar

Singh, Gagan Sharma and Jijo John for allegedly cheating State Bank of India, Bhopal, by falsifying records to avail credit facilities of `6,000 crore. The company involved in bulk trading of agro commodities defaulted on payments causing a loss of `1,266 crore to the bank, sources said.

A separate case has been registered against Energo Engineering Projects Ltd and its directors — chairman Sujit Das, Dinesh V Singh managing director Jaya Singh — for availing credit facilities to the tune of `1,290 crore on forged documents. Later payment defaults caused a loss of `1,266 crore to the bank. Surana Industries in Chennai and its directors Dinesh Chand Surana, Shanti Lal Surana, Gautham Lal Surana, Vijayraj Surana, and others have been named in CBI FIR for allegedly causing a loss of `1,083 crore to a consortium of 12 banks led by IDBI, sources said. It is alleged that they utilised credit facilities, books of accounts and diverted loan funds to different accounts, they said.

Varanasi-based JBL Agro Industries, its chairman D.N. Jhunjhunwala and directors SN Jhunjhun-wala, Adarsh Jhunjh-unwala and Anju Jhun-jhunwala had allegedly submitted forged stock statements and balance sheets to induce Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank by taking `518 crore worth of credit facilities from each of them which turned into losses for the PSBs. Delhi-based Lal Sons Jewellers in Karol Bagh and its directors allegedly caused a loss of `222.96 crore to Oriental Bank of Commerce, they said. The directors Rajiv Paul Singh Verma, Sanjay Paul Verma and Poonam Verma allegedly entered in criminal conspiracy to avail credit facilities. Their import letters of credit started devolving as company failed to receive payments from Dubai-based Passi Jewellers LLC, the officials said. The company allegedly diverted funds by fraudulent activities and falsification of records of payment to creditors without any genuine business transaction, they said. The agency also booked Shree Nathjee Roller Flour Mills and its directors Amarchand Gupta, Ramlal Gupta, Rajkumar Gupta and Shakuntala Devi for allegedly misappropriating `149.76 crore of loan funds from Andhra Bank.