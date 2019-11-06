Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2019 Ayodhya is tense but ...
Ayodhya is tense but remains calm

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Nov 6, 2019, 12:50 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 12:50 am IST
With drones above, armed policemen on flag marches, barricades, checkposts and CCTVs everywhere, the twin towns are bracing for judgment day.
Ayodhya: Temple spires, masjid domes and billboards with photographs of a smiling Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are what dominate the 11-km stretch from Faizabad to Ayodhya.

With drones above, armed policemen on flag marches, barricades, checkposts and CCTVs everywhere,  the twin towns are bracing for judgment day.

 

Ahead of the Ayodhya title suit judgment by the Supreme Court this epicentre is full chatter about peace and harmony by both communities. But that does little to alleviate the tension in the air engulfing the twin towns.

Entering Faizabad, it seems to be business as usual. Though section 144 is in place, the town is abuzz with activity and the rush at markets. A majority of the crowd are policemen.

Though sloganeering is banned, some groups were seen randomly chanting “Jai Shri Ram” but went silent the moment they spotted policemen around.

“The massive security does bother us,” says Muhammed Adil, 48, of Ghosiana.

“But for us locals, Hindus or Muslims, no one wants trouble. All want to carry on with our lives. It does not matter whether a temple is built there or a mosque. It’s good that the matter is finally coming to an end.”

Adil was witness to the violence on December 6, 1992.  “It was a nightmare and both communities suffered. But times have changed and so have people’s mindsets. The only problem now could be provocative statements from politicians,” he smiles. “People of all communities talk only of development and jobs,” says Ramnath Pandey, priest at a local temple.

“In the end, politicians will try to make the most of it.”

For the administration, it is not the locals but outsiders who might enter the temple town to foment trouble.

“We have had meetings with community members and religious leaders,” assures Ayodhya senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ashish Tiwari.

Mosques across UP have called for peace and brotherhood, and for respecting the judgment. Both communities have also asked people not to celebrate or raise slogans, whatever the judgment. Similarly, there are social media curbs in place. People have been asked not to defame any god.

The district administration has deployed social media monitoring

teams. Though Ayodhya has remained peaceful for the last couple of years, it was in 2012 that large-scale clashes took place between two groups during Durga puja.

For the administration though, it is not the verdict alone that has forced massive security measures. Just today, about 25 lakh participated in the ‘chaudah kosi parikrama,’ an annual event.

On November 7 and 8, there is the ‘panchkosi parikrama’ which will see lakhs on the streets.

Thereafter is Milad Un Nabi on November 10. On November 11 and 12, it will be ‘Kartik poornima snan,’’ a grand affair.

...
