Nation Current Affairs 06 Nov 2019 Agitating Delhi cops ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Agitating Delhi cops end protest after assurances

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA & SANJAY KAW
Published Nov 6, 2019, 2:18 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 2:18 am IST
Review petition in High Court in today; injured cops to get ex gratia.
Delhi Police personnel shout slogans during a protest against the alleged incidents of violence, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Police personnel shout slogans during a protest against the alleged incidents of violence, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: For the first time ever, the national capital on Tuesday witnessed the wrath of police personnel, who took to the streets to protest against two attacks on their colleagues by lawyers, throwing the city’s traffic out of gear.

Their rage was not merely confined to lawyers but was also directed at the apathy of the government and the top echelons of the force, including police commissioner, Amulya Patnaik, who had taken action against some police personnel on the directions of a court.

 

The surging crowd of protesting cops, some in uniform and others in civvies, had gathered outside Police Headquarters in the morning and were unrelenting in their demand that the licences of lawyers who assaulted their colleagues be revoked and the transfer of police officers involved in the Tis Hazari clash last week be rescinded.

Picking the BJP government’s cheery rhetorical question, “How’s the Josh?” they held up placards that read: “How’s the Josh? It’s low, Sir.”

The 11-hour long agitation, mostly by constables, assistant sub-inspectors and inspectors, was called off late evening after some of their demands were met.

While Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, assured action, special commissioner of police (crime) Satish Golcha assured them that a review petition will be filed against the Delhi High Court order in connection with the clash between cops and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex. Mr Golcha also said that the injured policemen will get an ex-gratia of at least Rs 25,000.

The unprecedented protest also had the centre on its toes, especially after police from Haryana and Bihar extended support to their colleagues in Delhi. A review petition was filed and the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the top lawyers’ body — the Bar Councils of India. The home ministry also called for a report on the Tis Hazari incident.  

The virtual revolt by Delhi Police’s foot soldiers was triggered by two sucessive attacks on cops.

On Saturday, a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer at the Tis Hazari Court complex flared up into a clash in which police opened fire and ordered lathi-charge on lawyers. Two lawyers received bullet injuries, while several others were injured. At least 20 police personnel also received injuries.

The heightened tension between Delhi cops and lawyers led to another shocking incident a day later. On Monday, at the Saket district court, some lawyers beat up a police officer.

The incident, caught on video, showed one lawyer elbowing a policeman on a bike as he was trying to leave the spot. The lawyer then slapped the policeman a few times and threw a helmet at the bike before the officer disappeared.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incident, the High Court at a special sitting on Sunday ordered an inquiry by one of its retired judges into the November 3 clash, and asked the police commissioner to suspend a police official and transfer two other senior police officials pending inquiry.

...
Tags: protest, lawyers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Government Hospital Mannargudi received lots of appreciation from the general public as well NGOs for taking steps to cure an uncared mentally ill male patient who was lying on a platform in Mannargudi town for months together.

Abandoned mentally ill man gets medical relief in Mannargudi Government Hospital

BJP members led by Karuppu Muruganandam, state general secretary of BJP performing milk abishekam to saint Thiruvalluvar statue at Pillaiyarpatti near Thanjavur on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Tiruvalluvar statue desecration: protests continue in Thanjavur

The 30-minute protest came to an end after the DSP promised departmental action against the cop while the district SP Sujith Kumar in a swift action suspended the SI Samantham who now faces a departmental enquiry.

Cop suspended for lathi ‘misuse’ near Coimbatore

Unused borewell at Venkarayankudikadu which remains open near Thanjavur. (Photo: DC)

10,000 unused borewells are now RWH structures: Dr J Radhakrishnan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Graeme Smith marries wife Romy Lanfranchi for 2nd time

On Saturday, former South African batsman Graeme Smith tied the knot with his Romy Lanfranchi. (Photo:Instagram)
 

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have, the report said.
 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after her nude pics leaked online

Rabi Pirzada. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PIL on entry of women into mosques adjourned in Supreme Court

Supreme Court

‘Great Wall of India’ cries for attention’

Great Wall of India

Kakinada: Man who murdered 10 heldVadrevu Srinivas

The police also arrested Sheik Ameenullah alias Babu alias Shankar, 60, of Vijayawada who supplied the cyanide to the killer.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy name goes off AP award

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: Peddler nabbed with 4500 sleeping tablets

When these drugs are used for a long period of time there is tolerance developed and they want higher doses.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham