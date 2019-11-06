Agitating Delhi cops end protest after assurances

Delhi Police personnel shout slogans during a protest against the alleged incidents of violence, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: For the first time ever, the national capital on Tuesday witnessed the wrath of police personnel, who took to the streets to protest against two attacks on their colleagues by lawyers, throwing the city’s traffic out of gear.

Their rage was not merely confined to lawyers but was also directed at the apathy of the government and the top echelons of the force, including police commissioner, Amulya Patnaik, who had taken action against some police personnel on the directions of a court.

The surging crowd of protesting cops, some in uniform and others in civvies, had gathered outside Police Headquarters in the morning and were unrelenting in their demand that the licences of lawyers who assaulted their colleagues be revoked and the transfer of police officers involved in the Tis Hazari clash last week be rescinded.

Picking the BJP government’s cheery rhetorical question, “How’s the Josh?” they held up placards that read: “How’s the Josh? It’s low, Sir.”

The 11-hour long agitation, mostly by constables, assistant sub-inspectors and inspectors, was called off late evening after some of their demands were met.

While Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, assured action, special commissioner of police (crime) Satish Golcha assured them that a review petition will be filed against the Delhi High Court order in connection with the clash between cops and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex. Mr Golcha also said that the injured policemen will get an ex-gratia of at least Rs 25,000.

The unprecedented protest also had the centre on its toes, especially after police from Haryana and Bihar extended support to their colleagues in Delhi. A review petition was filed and the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the top lawyers’ body — the Bar Councils of India. The home ministry also called for a report on the Tis Hazari incident.

The virtual revolt by Delhi Police’s foot soldiers was triggered by two sucessive attacks on cops.

On Saturday, a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer at the Tis Hazari Court complex flared up into a clash in which police opened fire and ordered lathi-charge on lawyers. Two lawyers received bullet injuries, while several others were injured. At least 20 police personnel also received injuries.

The heightened tension between Delhi cops and lawyers led to another shocking incident a day later. On Monday, at the Saket district court, some lawyers beat up a police officer.

The incident, caught on video, showed one lawyer elbowing a policeman on a bike as he was trying to leave the spot. The lawyer then slapped the policeman a few times and threw a helmet at the bike before the officer disappeared.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incident, the High Court at a special sitting on Sunday ordered an inquiry by one of its retired judges into the November 3 clash, and asked the police commissioner to suspend a police official and transfer two other senior police officials pending inquiry.