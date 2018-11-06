search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS leader stoned to death in T'gana; his kin assault Congress workers

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2018, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2018, 6:14 pm IST
Narayana R was attacked by a group while he was going on his two-wheeler near an agricultural field in Sultanpur village this morning.
A case of murder and rioting under relevant IPC sections was registered based on a complaint filed by TRS leader's son. (Photo: ANI)
 A case of murder and rioting under relevant IPC sections was registered based on a complaint filed by TRS leader's son. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A local TRS leader was killed in an attack on him allegedly by a group of people at Vikarabad district on Tuesday following which some of his relatives assaulted two Congress workers blaming them for the death, police said.

Narayana R (65) was attacked using sticks and stones by a group while he was going on his two-wheeler near an agricultural field in Sultanpur village this morning resulting in his death.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that Narayana's driver Mallaiah had allegedly spoken ill of a woman in the village and subsequently her family members locked Mallaiah up in his house Monday and 'attacked and killed' Narayana this morning, they said.

Additional forces have been deployed in the village and the situation is under control and peaceful, Vikarabad District Superintendent of Police T Annapurna told news agency PTI.

A case of murder and rioting under relevant IPC sections was registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased's son and some suspects have been picked up for questioning, the official said.

The motive behind the murder seems to be Mallaiah talking ill about the woman. However, we are verifying political angle as well, the official added.

Tags: trs, narayana r, telangana police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




