Pollution halts Hyderabad Metro trains

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has blamed pollution for the sudden stoppage of its trains. It said carbon deposits were collecting on power cables due to pollution near Uppal and Nagole, creating operational issues for the Metro Rail trains.

A Metro Rail train had stopped at Prakashnagar on Sunday morning, and it was found that the pollution from the dumpingyard at Uppal along with gases emanating from the open sewage next to the Uppal Metro Rail depot caused carbon deposits to accumulate on electric wires, leading to their malfunctioning.

HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy said, “We have brought the problem to the notice of the Pollution Control Board and are also taking it up with senior government officials. The carbon deposits on the electric wires are leading to this phenomenon. Maintenance schedules have been advanced to prevent such situations.”

There were two incidents of train stoppages in six months and it was found that it was affecting the Uppal and Ameerpet stretch. Work at the Uppal depot where the electrical work is done is now being rescheduled by increasing the frequency of maintenance.

Reducing carbon emissions is the motto of Metro Rail and for that reason there will now be a pay and park facility in city areas to reduce the number of vehicles.

The last mile connectivity is to be improved by having electric share-autorickshaws which has proved very successful for the Chennai Metro Rail.