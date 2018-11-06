search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pollution halts Hyderabad Metro trains

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Nov 6, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Carbon on power cables holds up services.
There were two incidents of train stoppages in six months and it was found that it was affecting the Uppal and Ameerpet stretch.
 There were two incidents of train stoppages in six months and it was found that it was affecting the Uppal and Ameerpet stretch.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has blamed pollution for the sudden stoppage of its trains. It said carbon deposits were collecting on power cables due to pollution near Uppal and Nagole, creating operational issues for the Metro Rail trains.

A Metro Rail train had stopped at Prakashnagar on Sunday morning, and it was found that the pollution from the dumpingyard at Uppal along with gases emanating from the open sewage next to the Uppal Metro Rail depot caused carbon deposits to accumulate on electric wires, leading to their malfunctioning.

 

HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy said, “We have brought the problem to the notice of the Pollution Control Board and are also taking it up with senior government officials. The carbon deposits on the electric wires are leading to this phenomenon. Maintenance schedules have been advanced to prevent such situations.”

There were two incidents of train stoppages in six months and it was found that it was affecting the Uppal and Ameerpet stretch. Work at the Uppal depot where the electrical work is done is now being rescheduled by increasing the frequency of maintenance.

Reducing carbon emissions is the motto of Metro Rail and for that reason there will now be a pay and park facility in city areas to reduce the number of vehicles. 
The last mile connectivity is to be improved by having electric share-autorickshaws which has proved very successful for the Chennai Metro Rail.

...
Tags: n.v.s. reddy, hyderabad metro rail, pollution, metro rail trains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Monthly pass to follow soon
Hyderabad: Gas from sewage can hit people, rust copper


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Queen invites Meghan Markle's mother to spend Christmas with the royal family

Doria Ragland. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri's 'doppelganger' meme goes viral on Twitter, like a tracer bullet!

The former India all-rounder sparked a meme war on Monday again after a picture of a man travelling in a Mumbai local vent viral on Twitter. (Photo: AP/Twitter)
 

Wishes pour as Virat Kohli celebrates 30th birthday in Haridwar with Anushka Sharma

A batsman par excellence with a plethora of records to his name, Kohli is spending his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Haridwar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Patanjali enters branded apparel space, aims Rs 1,000 cr business in FY'20

Patanjali clocked a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, registering 111 per cent growth.
 

Writers take notes! J K Rowling is sharing writing insights on Twitter

She replied in her usual candid, tongue-in-cheek manner. (Photo: Twitter/JKRowling)
 

Honor 8X review: The midrange killer?

With Huawei's reasonably new mid-range 710 chipset, cameras powered by the AI prowess and a fairly large 3750mAh battery, Honor seeks to oust its rival brands.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Gas from sewage can hit people, rust copper

Officers of the Pollution Control Board have visited the Uppal depot to check out the situation but there has not been any response from them. When this newspaper contacted PCB officials, they refused to comment, stating that they will have to check exactly what the problem is.

Hyderabad: Woman rescued from street found with Rs 2 lakh

Ms Bijli Pentamma was found begging at Moosarambagh near Malakpet and was shifted to a rehabilitation centre run in the Cherlapally prison.

Monthly pass to follow soon

Hyderabad Metro Rail

‘After Rafale loot, PM Modi looting farmers in name of crop insurance’: Rahul Gandhi

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi alleged the motive of the crop scheme is to fill the accounts of 'suit-boot friends' with thousands of crores of rupees. (Photo: File | @INCIndia twitter)

30-year-old woman seeks protection to enter Sabarimala temple as door opens

Sabarimala virtually turned into a fortress with hundreds of police personnel, including armed commandos, dotting the place where surveillance cameras and mobile phone jammers were installed. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham