Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka bypoll results LIVE: Prestige test for ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 6, 2018, 8:15 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2018, 9:25 am IST
This election is termed as semi-final before 2019 Lok Sabha as both Congress-JD(S) alliance and BJP are contesting for the seats.
The counting of votes for Jamkhandi and Ramanagara assembly seats and Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, which went to polls on Saturday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The counting of votes for Jamkhandi and Ramanagara assembly seats and Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, which went to polls on Saturday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: The counting of votes for Jamkhandi and Ramanagara assembly seats and Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, which went to polls on Saturday, will begin at 8 am on Tuesday.

Votes will be counted for Karnataka by-elections to two assembly and three Lok Sabha seats. This election is termed as semi-final before the 2019 General elections as both state’s ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party are contesting for the seats. While it is a battle for pride in the three Lok Sabha seats of Ballari, Mandya and Shivamogga, the assembly seat results could either reinforce or weaken the Congress-JD(S) alliance’s majority in the state.

 

While the BJP put up candidates in all five seats, the Congress-JD(S) alliance worked out a seat-sharing arrangement as a result of which the Congress is contesting one parliamentary and assembly seat and the JD(S) the rest three.

Emerging as the single largest party after assembly elections, BJP won 104 of the 224 seats but failed to form the government.

Here are LIVE updates of today’s by-poll in Karnataka:

09:20 am: INC's Anand Siddu Nyamagouda leads over BJP's Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao by 7149 votes in 4 rounds in Jamkhandi assembly seat. JDS's Anitha Kumaraswamy leads over BJP's L. Chandrashekhar by 14813 votes in 3 rounds in Ramanagaram assembly seat.

09:08 am: Congress' VS Ugrappa leading over BJP's J Shantha by 17480 votes in Bellary parliamentary seat after counting of votes for Round 1.

09:05 am: INC's Anand Siddu Nyamagouda leads over BJP's Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao by 55433 votes in 3 rounds in Jamkhandi assembly seat. JD(S)'s Anitha Kumaraswamy leads over BJP's L. Chandrashekhar by 8430 votes in 2 rounds in Ramanagar assembly seat.

08:43 am: Visuals from a counting station in Bellary.

08:00 am: Counting of votes begins at counting centres in Bellary and Shimoga Lok Sabha constituencies,

Ramanagara Assembly Polls:

Wife of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Anitha Kumaraswamy, has been given a virtual walkover as the BJP candidate L Chandrashekhar quit the party to join the Congress just two days before the crucial polling.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha Polls: 

BJP has fielded BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra, the JD(S) has nominated Madhu Bangarappa, the son of former chief minister S Bangarappa. JD(U) fielded Mahima Patel, son of former chief minister JH Patel.

Ballari Lok Sabha Polls: 

Shantha, the sister of BJP leader B Sreeramulu, is in the fray with her main opponent, VS Ugrappa of the Congress. 

Mandya Lok Sabha Polls:

JD(S) has fielded LR Shivarame Gowda, who will be up against BJP candidate Siddaramaiah.

Jamkhandi Assembly Polls:

The Congress has fielded Anand Nyamagouda, son of senior leader Siddu Nyamagouda. He is contesting against BJP's Srikant Kulkarni.

...
Tags: karnataka by-election, karnataka by-election 2018, congress, jd(s), bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




