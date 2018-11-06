search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao's victory a must for Telangana, says T Harish Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 6, 2018, 2:19 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2018, 3:23 am IST
He was addressing an election meeting in Gajwel constituency, from where Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting the seat.
Hyderabad: TRS leader and minister T. Harish Rao on Monday said that the victory of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was a historical necessity.

He was addressing an election meeting in Gajwel constituency, from where Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting the seat.

 

He appealed to the people to decide whether to vote for development or for corruption. He said that water from the Kaleshwaram project would reach Gajwel and  Rs 2,016 pension would be given under the Asara scheme after the party returned to power.

Tags: t. harish rao, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, kaleshwaram project
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




