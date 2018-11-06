search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Faizabad district will now be known as Ayodhya: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2018, 6:23 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2018, 6:23 pm IST
'Ayodhya is a symbol of our aan, baan aur shaan,' said UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.
Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of 'Deepotsav'. He also announced setting up of a medical college in the name of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Ayodhya: Close on the heels of renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday announced that Faizabad district will henceforth be known as Ayodhya.

"Ayodhya is a symbol of our 'aan, baan aur shaan' (honour, pride and prestige)" he said in the pilgrim town, about 120 km from state capital Lucknow. 

 

"Nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya," he said, adding that the holy city is identified by Lord Ram. Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of "Deepotsav" on Diwali eve. He also announced setting up of a medical college in the name of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, in the district. 

...
Tags: faizabad district, ayodhya, up cm yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya




