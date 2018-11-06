search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi BJP workers protest over threat to Manoj Tiwari, wave black flags at Kejriwal

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2018, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2018, 3:44 pm IST
BJP workers demanded arrest of AAP MLA for allegedly threatening party president Manoj Tiwari during inauguration of Signature Bridge.
Manoj Tiwari, who has accused Amanatullah Khan of threatening to shoot him, lodged a complaint against the MLA with the police through e-mail on Monday. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Manoj Tiwari, who has accused Amanatullah Khan of threatening to shoot him, lodged a complaint against the MLA with the police through e-mail on Monday. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: BJP leaders and workers staged protests across Delhi on Monday, demanding the arrest of an AAP MLA for allegedly threatening party president Manoj Tiwari during the inauguration of Signature Bridge, and waved black flags at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Nand Nagri.

Several protesters who were trying to march towards the chief minister's residence were detained by the police near Chandgiram Akhara, said Delhi BJP leaders.

 

A section of Delhi BJP leaders and workers waved black flags at Kejriwal and raised slogans against him in Nand Nagri where he had gone to attend an official function.

"Hooliganism by the Aam Aadmi Party on the occasion of inauguration of Signature Bridge was seen by people of Delhi. The president of Delhi BJP, Manoj Tiwari, was attacked and abused by MLA Amanatullah Khan due to which all the party workers are agitated," said BJP's general secretary Rajesh Bhatia.

He said scores of party workers were detained by the police during a protest near Kejriwal's residence and taken to the Delhi police operation cell's office in Maurice Nagar from where they were later released.

Another group of BJP leaders and protesters staged a gherao of Amanatullah Khan's residence in Jamia Nagar under the leadership of senior party leader Rambeer Bidhuri.

"Amanatullah is an anarchist MLA of AAP. His threat to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and pushing him down warrant his arrest. We will stage daily protest at his house, if the police fail to arrest him soon," Bidhuri said during the protest.

The BJP and the AAP engaged in a blame-game over the ruckus during the inauguration of Signature Bridge on Sunday. Both sides have lodged complaints with police charging the other with assault.

Tiwari, who has accused Khan of threatening to shoot him, lodged a complaint against the MLA with the northeast Delhi deputy commissioner of police through e-mail on Monday.

...
Tags: bjp, manoj tiwari, arvind kejriwal, amanatullah khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda Diwali offers: low EMI options on Octavia, Superb, Kodiaq

The offers, which primarily include benefits on EMIs, are similar to the ones rolled out in October.
 

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti celebrates Kali Puja

Goddess Kali is worshipped for the purpose of destroying all evil that is in the outside world and the world within us.
 

Diwali 2018: Here are a few festive hair care tips and hairstyles

Try and limit the use of heated tools like hair dryers, hot rollers, flat irons or curling tongs to prevent split ends and hair breakage.
 

Honda Diwali discounts: avail offers on City, WR-V, Jazz, Brio and BR-V

Honda City and the BR-V come with the highest discount of up to Rs 62,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
 

Here’s how you can look your fashionable best this Diwali

From mixing and matching Indian wear, to donning bold print and bright shades, here are ways to look like a patahka this Diwali.
 

Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Virat Kohli with cricket-themed sand art in Ayodhya

Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Monday made a cricket-themed sand art installation here to wish ace batsman Virat Kohli on his 30th birthday. (Photo: Twitter / Sudarsan Pattnaik)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

4-1 win for Cong-JD(S) in Karnataka bypolls; BJP's fort Ballari rejects party

This election was termed as the semi-final before 2019 Lok Sabha as both Congress-JD(S) alliance and BJP were contesting for the seats. (Photo: File)

BJP MLA wants 'objectionable' scenes removed from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero'

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa urged Delhi Police to lodge a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai for 'hurting' sentiments of Sikhs. (Photo: File)

Mehul Choksi’s associate Deepak Kulkarni arrested by ED in Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED had earlier issued a lookout circular against him. (Photo: ANI)

Setback for BJP in Karnataka's Ballari, Congress wins with huge margin

The Ballari bypolls turned into a battle of prestige with the Congress-JD(S) alliance and BJP campaigning intensively in the region. (Photo: File)

BJP mixes religion with politics in development schemes: Mamata Banerjee

'Religion is an individual matter for all, but festival is for everybody. There is no place for religion in any festival, in which everybody is entitled to participate,' Banerjee said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham