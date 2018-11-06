Congress tribal Nominee richer than Chhattisgarh CM

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh may be a “crorepati”, but is poorer than Congress’ tribal candidate in Kondagaon in Bastar division. Mohan Markam — a former government sch-ool teacher who is seeking re-election from Kondagaon (ST) constituency in south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, is richer than Mr Singh by Rs 1 crore.

According to ADR data, Congress nominee in Dantewada (ST) Assembly constituency, Devti Karma, was the richest candidate among the women MLA aspirants in these seats.

Devti, the widow of anti-Naxal civil resistance force Salwa Judum founder Mahendra Karma, owned properties worth Rs 9 crore.

According to affidavits filed by them along with their nomination papers, while Mr Markam’s properties were estimated Rs 11 crore, Mr Singh owned moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 10 crore.