search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Clashes at Sabarimala over woman's entry, cameraman injured

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 6, 2018, 9:00 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2018, 9:13 am IST
The woman identified as Lalitha, was forced to show her Aadhaar card to prove her age and cops confirmed that she is 52 yrs old.
Protests erupted in Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta on Tuesday after a woman reached near the 18 holy steps of the hilltop shrine and agitators heckled her over her age. (Photo: PTI)
 Protests erupted in Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta on Tuesday after a woman reached near the 18 holy steps of the hilltop shrine and agitators heckled her over her age. (Photo: PTI)

Sabarimala: On early Tuesday morning, a video journalist was injured after protesting devotees targeted media persons at Sabarimala. Hundreds of protesters gathered at Sannidhanam or the inner courtyard after reports of a woman devotee, suspected to be in menstrual age, tried to enter the temple.

The police confirmed that 52-year-old Lalithaa, from Thrissur had come to the temple with her son. She was forced to show her Aadhaar card to prove her age and police said she is 52 years old.

Her attempt to get inside the shrine was foiled and she was shifted to a police camp.

The protesters later apologised to her and lead her to hilltop temple for a darshan.

"I am not afraid, I want darshan of Lord Ayyappa," Lalithaa told reporters.

On Monday, a 25-year-old woman, heading for shrine with her husband and two children were stopped at Pamba, the base camp from where devotees start the trek to the shrine.

Read: ​30-year-old woman seeks protection to enter Sabarimala temple as door opens

A police official said, "We have information a woman on way to the temple but nobody has approached us so far for security."

The Sabarimala shrine opened on Monday for the second time for a two-day special prayer. The temple was opened for Sree Chithira Attathirunal pooja, an offering to honour the last king of the erstwhile Travancore dynasty Sree Chithira Tirunal Balarama Varma.

Sabarimala virtually turned into a fortress with hundreds of police personnel, including armed commandos, dotting the place where surveillance cameras and mobile phone jammers were installed.

...
Tags: sabarimala temple, sabarimala row, kerala police
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Queen invites Meghan Markle's mother to spend Christmas with the royal family

Doria Ragland. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri's 'doppelganger' meme goes viral on Twitter, like a tracer bullet!

The former India all-rounder sparked a meme war on Monday again after a picture of a man travelling in a Mumbai local vent viral on Twitter. (Photo: AP/Twitter)
 

Wishes pour as Virat Kohli celebrates 30th birthday in Haridwar with Anushka Sharma

A batsman par excellence with a plethora of records to his name, Kohli is spending his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Haridwar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Patanjali enters branded apparel space, aims Rs 1,000 cr business in FY'20

Patanjali clocked a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, registering 111 per cent growth.
 

Writers take notes! J K Rowling is sharing writing insights on Twitter

She replied in her usual candid, tongue-in-cheek manner. (Photo: Twitter/JKRowling)
 

Honor 8X review: The midrange killer?

With Huawei's reasonably new mid-range 710 chipset, cameras powered by the AI prowess and a fairly large 3750mAh battery, Honor seeks to oust its rival brands.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka bypoll results LIVE: Prestige test for ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance

The counting of votes for Jamkhandi and Ramanagara assembly seats and Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, which went to polls on Saturday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Tipu Jayanti celebrations now at new venue

A file photo of police dispersing a mob that indulged in violence during Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Kodagu in 2015.

Ooty: Cooperatives dept has begun internal probe, says official

Officials from the seed supplying company already visited the affected spots and took some samples for analysis.

Ooty: Vigilance probe sought into poor quality potato seeds

According to farmer M.Vijayan, one tonne of potato seed is generally sowed in an acre of farm land. Normally, after three months time, the yield will be between 10 tonnes to 15 tonnes per acre

Koyambedu bus terminus wears deserted look

MGR bus stand on Monday. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham