Bengaluru: Tipu Jayanti celebrations now at new venue

Published Nov 6, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Tipu Jayanti celebrations scheduled for Saturday (Nov 10) has been quietly shifted from Vidhana Soudha to the apolitical Ravindra Kalakshetra.
A file photo of police dispersing a mob that indulged in violence during Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Kodagu in 2015.
Bengaluru: The Congress-JD(S) coalition government, well aware that a fresh round of pyrotechnics is on the cards between coalition partners and the BJP, with controversial Tipu Jayanti celebrations scheduled for Saturday (November 10) has quietly shifted the venue of celebrations from Vidhana Soudha to the apolitical Ravindra Kalakshetra.

On Monday, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa fired the first salvo, alleging these celebrations were “a newfound strategy of the Congress for appeasement of minorities,” adding “if the government is so keen to commemorate birth anniversaries of minorities' leaders, we have the late president Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and war hero Abdul Hamid.”

 

Mr Yeddyurappa announced state-wide protests  and a boycott of the event on Saturday even as home minister Dr G Parameshwara cautioned: “at no cost will we allow peace to be disturbed, no processions will be allowed, either in support or against.”  

Additional security measures are in place, with the deployment of ten companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF). 

