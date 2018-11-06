5 Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha

A combing operation by a joint team of Odisha Police and the Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel led to the encounter in which the five Maoists were killed.

MALKANGIRI: In a major success for the Odisha police, at least five Maoists, including two women cadres, were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces at a forest near Papluru village under Kalimela block of Odisha's Malkangiri district late on Sunday night, informed Additional Director General ADG (Operation) of police R.P. Koche on Monday.

Multiple weapons, including two INSAS rifles, a hand grenade and one SLR, were also recovered as the combing operation continued, he said.

“We have deployed additional Border Security Forces and SOG personnel to keep a strict vigil and track down all the Maoists hiding in Papluru,” Mr Koche added.

Till last reports came in, combing operation by the forces in the area was underway. Leader of Kalimela Dalam Division of CPM, Ranadeb reportedly managed to escape during the gun-battle.