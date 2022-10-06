  
Lifestyle Environment 06 Oct 2022 Rains may force migr ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Rains may force migratory birds to look for new avenues in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Oct 6, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Migratory species like lack-tailed godwit, marsh sandpiper, northern pintail, little stint, red crested pochard and resident species including fulvous whistling duck, spot billed pelican (in picture), open billed stork, painted stork and others may be spotted. — DC File Image
 Migratory species like lack-tailed godwit, marsh sandpiper, northern pintail, little stint, red crested pochard and resident species including fulvous whistling duck, spot billed pelican (in picture), open billed stork, painted stork and others may be spotted. — DC File Image

Vijayawada: As AP witnesses continuous rainfall filling up all major water bodies, migratory birds may have to look for new avenues for landing and to find feed at their regular places of visit, the water bodies.

Nearly 140 to 150 species of migratory birds including black-tailed godwit, marsh sandpiper, northern pintail, little stint, red crested pochard etc, with a population of three to four lakh, will arrive in parts of AP every season. They mainly converge at Kolleru, Coringa and Pulicat bird/wildlife sanctuaries during mid-October and remain there up to March.

They come from the northern hemisphere to avoid inclement weather, like extreme cold conditions or less daylight and feeding time in their home habitats. Some species of resident birds like fulvous whistling duck, spot billed pelican, open billed stork, painted stork etc can also be spotted.

Water bodies with less water are ideal spots for them to catch their feed.

AP has been witnessing multiple spells of rainfall since the commencement of the southwest monsoon. It recorded an actual rainfall of 638.1mm against a normal rainfall of 625.1mm with a deviation of 2.1 per cent from June 1 to October 6.

A majority out of the 26 districts recorded normal rainfall while three districts -- Baptala, Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai -- recorded excess rainfall during the same period.

As many as 29 mandals received large excess rainfall, 172 mandals excess rainfall, 386 mandals normal rainfall and 92 mandals deficient rainfall.

Several parts of AP have been receiving good rainfall.

As all major water bodies are having huge quantum of water, ornithologists are apprehensive that the birds may find it difficult to land and stay put in their regular habitats and get feed. They may look for new avenues for rest and feed.

These birds survive by eating small birds, fish, worms, phytoplankton etc.

Deccan Birders secretary Bhamidipati Srikanth said, “We are expecting the arrival of nearly 140 species of migratory birds from the Himalayas, several European countries, Siberia and from the northern hemisphere to parts of AP for nesting and brooding but not for breeding.”

“As the state has been experiencing continuous rainfall, the regular habitats of these birds have been filled with water and we are assuming that they may have to look for new avenues for a comfortable stay.”

These birds face the threat of hunting for their meat and the bird experts along with foresters are getting ready to take up sensitization programmes among the local people to avoid such a practice, apart from exploring several legal provisions that could serve as a deterrent.

Kakinada district forest officer IKV Raju said, “We are expecting the arrival of around 120 species of migratory birds to the Coringa wildlife sanctuary this season from November. We have identified mudflats and where they stay put. We are also taking up protective measures by sensitizing villages on their protection.”

So is the case with the forest authorities at Kolleru and Pulicat sanctuaries and at other places where they have started preparatory works for the arrival of migratory birds and their protection.

...
Tags: migratory birds to andhra pradesh, black-tailed godwit, marsh sandpiper, northern pintail, little stint, red crested pochard, kolleru, coringa, pulicat bird sanctuary


Latest From Lifestyle

Mandira Bedi (L) and Nicole Kidman (R) are among those who have established a new trend of must-have body features that the rest of the world covets. (DC Image)

The ageless body

According to psychiatrist Dr Gautami Nagabhirava, the most common mental issues for which patients seek help are anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), psychosis, substance use, sleep disturbance, stress, and relationship problems. — Representational Image/DC

Mental health issues on the rise among children

Not only on the nose, but these small white bumps can show up on any part of your body, including the back, face, and neck. (Representational Image)

How to remove whiteheads?

Spice up your boring relationships with these cute and fun couple drinking games, and we are sure you will have the best time of your life.

Drinking Games for Couples



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

People open up to care on World Sparrow Day

Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community, as part of their ‘Project Rise’, distributed bird feeders at an event at the MSB Educational Academy, in Trimulgherry to residents in Trimulgherry, Yapral, and other surrounding areas. (DC)

Climate change is making weather forecast difficult, admits IMD DG

The IMD is bolstering its observational network with the augmentation of radars, automatic weather stations and rain gauges and satellites to improve predictability.(Representational photo: AP)

No single-use plastic from July 1: Centre

The ministry had notified the Guidelines on Extended Producers Responsibility on plastic packaging as Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2022 on February 16, 2022.— Representational image/DC

Lakes protection: NGT slams GHMC

Hussainsagar Lake. (DC Image)

69 pc people in India seeing severe effects of climate change: Survey

A file photo of a flooded area. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->