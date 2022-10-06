Kerala govt launches massive 'No to Drugs' campaign

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly releases the logo of 'No To Drugs', an anti-drug campaign initiative of the Kerala Government, in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state minister MB Rajesh also seen. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday launched a "No To Drugs" awareness campaign with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying that the objective of the drive is to make the state free of destructive contrabands.

Urging people from all walks of life to join the drive, the CM said not even a second can be wasted in the fight against the deadly substance as the terrible danger it causes in the society was beyond descritption.

As the Chief Minister is abroad as part of his European tour, his speech, inaugurating the one-month-long campaign, was telecast on the KITE- VICTERS, the state owned educational channel, and screened in educational institutions in the southern state.

Vijayan said more than a Chief Minister, he would like to talk to the children as their grandfather and as a brother to their parents.

"The objective is to make Kerala a drug-free state. We have to win this fight anyway. Many would think that it is impossible. But, we will make it happen," he asserted.

Describing the new drive as a multi-prong action plan, Vijayan said several anti-drug campaigns are already in place in the state and it would be further strengthened under the new campaign.

A culture that sees drug manufacturers, distributors and sellers as anti-nationals and anti-social forces should be evolved in the state, he added.

In light of the new methods being devised for addiction, the Chief Minister said public participation was essential to tackle the menace.

He also appealed to the religious organisations, socio-cultural outfits, students, youths, residents associations, local clubs, Kudumbashree activists and actors besides political parties to be part of the massive campaign.