  
Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2022 India initiates prob ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India initiates probe into deaths in Gambia linked to India-made cough syrup

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 6, 2022, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2022, 12:02 pm IST
A probe has been initiated by India's drug regulator after the WHO issued an alert saying cough syrups manufactured by an Indian firm could potentially be linked to the death of children in The Gambia. (Representational image: PTI)
 A probe has been initiated by India's drug regulator after the WHO issued an alert saying cough syrups manufactured by an Indian firm could potentially be linked to the death of children in The Gambia. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: A probe has been initiated by India's drug regulator after the WHO issued an alert saying cough syrups manufactured by an Indian firm could potentially be linked to the death of children in The Gambia, official sources said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday warned that four "contaminated" and "substandard" cough syrups allegedly produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited based in Haryana's Sonepat could be the reason for the deaths in the West African nation.

The sources said the exact "one-to-one causal relation of death" has neither been provided by the United Nations Health Agency nor the details of labels and products been shared by it with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), enabling it to confirm the identity or source of the manufacturing of the products.

"Based on available information, the CDSCO has already taken up an urgent investigation into the matter with regulatory authorities in Haryana.

"While all required steps will be taken, as a robust regulatory authority, the WHO has been requested to share with CDSCO at the earliest the report on the establishment of a causal relation to the deaths with the medical products in question, photographs of labels/products etc," the sources said.

According to the sources, the WHO had on September 29 informed the Drugs Controller General of India that it was providing technical assistance and advice to The Gambia.

It had highlighted that a significant contributing factor to the deaths was suspected to be the use of medicines which may have been contaminated with Diethylene Glycol/Ethylene Glycol, and said its presence had been confirmed in some of the samples it tested.

The CDSCO said it responded to the WHO within an hour-and-a-half after receiving intimation, by taking up the matter with the state regulatory authority.

A detailed investigation was launched to ascertain the facts and details into the matter in collaboration with Haryana State Drugs Controller, the source explained.

From the preliminary inquiry, it has been made out that Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited is the manufacturer licensed by the state drug controller for the products under reference, and holds manufacturing permission for these products.

"The company has manufactured and exported these products only to The Gambia so far," the source said.

It is a practice that the importing country tests the products for quality before sanctioning their usage there.

As per the tentative results received by WHO out of the 23 samples tested, four samples have been found to contain Diethylene Glycol/ Ethylene Glycol as indicated.

It has also been informed by WHO that the certificate of analysis will be made available to it in near future and WHO will share it with India.

"At the same time, the exact one-to-one causal relation of death has not yet been provided by WHO, nor have the details of labels/ products been shared by WHO with CDSCO enabling it to confirm the identity/ source of the manufacturing of the products," the official source stated.

...
Tags: gambia, cough syrup, who alert on india-made cough syrup
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in Gambia

Latest From Nation

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI file image)

BJP slams Congress' Udit Raj's 'chamchagiri' remark against President Murmu

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly releases the logo of 'No To Drugs', an anti-drug campaign initiative of the Kerala Government, in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state minister MB Rajesh also seen. (PTI Photo)

Kerala govt launches massive 'No to Drugs' campaign

All four Sikh family members, including an eight-month-old baby girl, who were kidnapped in the US state of California earlier this week, have been found dead in an orchard. (ANI)

Kidnapped California Sikh family, including 8-month-old baby, found dead

A group of 13 IT professionals from Tamil Nadu, who were lured to Thailand with promise of decent employment but illegally taken to Myanmar, were brought back to Chennai (Image credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Fake job racket: IT professionals rescued from Myanmar return to Chennai



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China

Asia’s third-largest economy not only offers cheap labor, but also a talent pool of largely English-speaking workers, even though rickety infrastructure keeps many investors away. (Representational image: PTI file)

Bomb threat in China-bound jet over Indian airspace, IAF on alert

Indian Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a foreign aircraft with its origin in Iran that was moving towards the New Delhi airspace. (Representational image:ANI)

Eight drown, several missing in flash floods during idol immersion in West Bengal

At least eight people drowned and several others went missing after they were swept away in the Mal river due to flash floods during idol immersion on Vijayadashami. (ANI)

Modi to speak at SCO meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Samarkand, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conclave. (PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Victims' families awaiting justice, says Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->