Telangana develops Smartphone-based eVoting solution

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday said it has developed the country's first Smartphone-based eVoting solution considering the COVID-19 pandemic that has rushed the world into all-digital operations.

The solution has been successfully developed and tested and its dry run in the form of a dummy election is being conducted in Khammam district with the registration on the application open from October 8-18 and the dummy voting on October 20, an official release said Although the initial scope was limited to a subset of citizens, the dry run is open for all citizens of the district, the release said.

The initiative has been driven by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) with the implementation support of Emerging Technologies Wing of the IT Department of the State and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), it said.

The technical development has also been guided by an expert committee, comprising Prof. Rajat Moona, Director of IIT Bhilai and Technical advisor to Election Commission of India, and professors from IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, the release said.

The initiative originated from the State Election Commission's plan to enable e-Voting' facility to certain section of voters such as Persons with Disabilities (PWD), Senior Citizens, citizens employed in notified essential services, sick people, polling personnel and IT Professional, besides others.

The solution leverages emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain (Distributed Ledger) technology, it added.