Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2021 Sabarimala pilgrimag ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala pilgrimage: Kerala government formulates action plan

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2021, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 1:00 pm IST
All basic facilities for the pilgrimage, adhering to social distancing norms according to the govt guidelines, are ready at the temple
Sabarimala temple (PTI)
 Sabarimala temple (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: With the annual pilgrimage season in Sabarimala only a month away, the Kerala government on Wednesday said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure a safe darshan for pilgrims in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

All basic facilities for the pilgrimage, adhering to social distancing norms according to the government guidelines, are ready at the Lord Ayyappa temple and its premises, state Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan told the state assembly.

 

A joint action plan of the Health and Revenue Departments has been drawn up to address the matters in various sectors including the hospital facilities in Pamba, on the foothills of the hill shrine located in Pathanamthitta and nearby Erumeli and arrangements for the RT-PCR test, he said during the question hour.

"However, the government is yet to take a final decision on the number of pilgrims to be permitted for darshan and the relaxation in the existing guidelines," the minister said.

Review meetings of the concerned departments and the Devaswom Board, the apex temple body which manages the shrine, had been held as part of the preparation for the impending pilgrim season.

 

Besides the meetings to finalise the transportation facilities during the two-month-long pilgrim season, a meeting was also convened to expedite the steps to ensure the availability of enough drinking water, food and toilet facilities in the premises of the shrine and nearby centers connected to the pilgrimage, the minister added.

This year's annual pilgrimage season would begin on November 16.

After the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, the government had imposed strict restrictions for pilgrims to trek the holy Sabarimala and offer worship there.

 

The number of pilgrims permitted for darshan had also been regulated at the hill temple last year during the season, which otherwise used to witness lakhs of devotees including those from various parts of the country and abroad flocking to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity.

 

...
Tags: sabarimala temple, covid protocol, sabarimala pilgrim season, devaswom minister k radhakrishnan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Jim Corbett National Park Director Rahul on Wednesday informed about the news. (Photo: www.corbettnationalparkindia.in/)

Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park may be renamed as Ramganga National Park

DMK team with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Twitter)

DMK team meets Kerala CM, seeks support to oppose NEET

Organisers and crew members of the event on cruise Cordelia were detained and brought for questioning in a drugs related case at the NCB office, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

Cruise ship drug case: NCB arrests one more drug peddler

Robert Vadra (Twitter)

Not allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi, says Robert Vadra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Can't conclude investigation on basis of viral video: UP Police on Lakhimpur violence

A security personnel stands guard while people take a look at the overturned SUV. (Photo: PTI)

Will implement changes in NEET-Super Speciality exams from next year: Centre to SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Pakistan court gives India more time to appoint lawyer in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

India adds 18,833 fresh Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 203 days

A woman reacts as she receives a dose of Covaxin vaccine during an inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Rahul Gandhi's Lakhimpur visit might cause problems, won't allow: Lucknow police

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. (Photo: DC/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->