Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2021 Pakistan court gives ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan court gives India more time to appoint lawyer in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

ANI
Published Oct 6, 2021, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 12:53 pm IST
According to a report in Dawn, an IHC larger bench on Tuesday took up a petition filed by the law ministry
Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court has given India more time to appoint a lawyer to review the death sentence ordered to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav.

According to a report in Dawn, an IHC larger bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, on Tuesday took up a petition filed by the law ministry seeking a lawyer for the Indian spy.

 

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan, according to Pakistan authority. He was sentenced to death by Pakistan military court in 2017. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. In early 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death.

During Tuesday's hearing, the attorney general Khalid Jawed Khan showed the court correspondence between Pakistan and India for providing counsel to Jadhav in order to comply with the verdict in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

 

He said the Indian government did not respond and argued that the federal government had filed the petition seeking the appointment of a lawyer so that the verdict of the military court could be revisited at an appropriate forum.

The ICJ has ruled that Pakistan was in breach of its international obligations because of the failure to provide consular access to Jadhav.

In June, the Pakistan National Assembly had adopted the Bill to give the right of appeal to Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav in regard to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling.

 

In 2020, the Pakistan government presented an ordinance in the National Assembly The 'International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance 2020'.

India has said Pakistan must take appropriate steps to address the shortcomings of the bill.

...
Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, kulbhushan jadhav case
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From Nation

Jim Corbett National Park Director Rahul on Wednesday informed about the news. (Photo: www.corbettnationalparkindia.in/)

Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park may be renamed as Ramganga National Park

DMK team with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Twitter)

DMK team meets Kerala CM, seeks support to oppose NEET

Organisers and crew members of the event on cruise Cordelia were detained and brought for questioning in a drugs related case at the NCB office, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

Cruise ship drug case: NCB arrests one more drug peddler

Robert Vadra (Twitter)

Not allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi, says Robert Vadra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Can't conclude investigation on basis of viral video: UP Police on Lakhimpur violence

A security personnel stands guard while people take a look at the overturned SUV. (Photo: PTI)

Will implement changes in NEET-Super Speciality exams from next year: Centre to SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

India adds 18,833 fresh Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 203 days

A woman reacts as she receives a dose of Covaxin vaccine during an inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Rahul Gandhi's Lakhimpur visit might cause problems, won't allow: Lucknow police

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. (Photo: DC/File)

India records 20,799 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 200 days

A health worker inoculates a homeless person against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->