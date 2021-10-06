Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2021 Not allowed to meet ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Not allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi, says Robert Vadra

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2021, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 1:28 pm IST
Vadra said he spoke with Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday and was informed that she has not been served with any order or notice
Robert Vadra (Twitter)
 Robert Vadra (Twitter)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra on Wednesday claimed that he has been stopped from going to Lucknow to meet his wife and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been detained in Sitapur while on her way to meet victims of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In a Facebook post, Vadra also said that he was "shocked" at the manner his wife has been "arrested".

 

"I have been stopped to get to Lucknow, UP. to check on my wife and make sure she is fine and well. I am shocked beyond belief, how Priyanka has been arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," he said in the post.

Vadra said he spoke with Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday and was informed that she has not been served with any order or notice. She has not been produced before a judicial officer and has not been allowed to meet her legal counsel, he said.

"I am really worried for her and I had packed my bag to go to Lucknow now, when I was informed that I won't be allowed to step out of the airport. This is totally shocking that as a husband I can't even go and support my wife," Vadra said.

 

"Thankfully, she has a huge support of the masses. But for me, my family and my wife comes first. I really hope and pray that she is released soon and is back home safe," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday also denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Sunday's violence during a protest, and in Sitapur, where Priyanka Gandhi has been in detention since Monday. 

 

...
Tags: robert vadra, congress leader priyanka gandhi, lakhimpur kheri violence, priyanka gandhi detained
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Jim Corbett National Park Director Rahul on Wednesday informed about the news. (Photo: www.corbettnationalparkindia.in/)

Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park may be renamed as Ramganga National Park

DMK team with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Twitter)

DMK team meets Kerala CM, seeks support to oppose NEET

Organisers and crew members of the event on cruise Cordelia were detained and brought for questioning in a drugs related case at the NCB office, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

Cruise ship drug case: NCB arrests one more drug peddler

Sabarimala temple (PTI)

Sabarimala pilgrimage: Kerala government formulates action plan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Can't conclude investigation on basis of viral video: UP Police on Lakhimpur violence

A security personnel stands guard while people take a look at the overturned SUV. (Photo: PTI)

Will implement changes in NEET-Super Speciality exams from next year: Centre to SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Pakistan court gives India more time to appoint lawyer in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

India adds 18,833 fresh Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 203 days

A woman reacts as she receives a dose of Covaxin vaccine during an inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Rahul Gandhi's Lakhimpur visit might cause problems, won't allow: Lucknow police

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. (Photo: DC/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->