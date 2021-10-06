Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2021 Karnataka Congress a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka Congress alleges RSS training bureaucrats in state

ANI
Published Oct 6, 2021, 11:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 11:01 pm IST
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar further claimed that there is no law and order in Karnataka
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (ANI Photo)
 Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (ANI Photo)

Bengaluru: After Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar also slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for training bureaucrats in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the Karnataka Congress chief also accused the BJP-led government in the state of recruiting "ABVP followers and people with similar ideologies" for government posts.

 

"The RSS is launching the educational institutes and Vidyalaya to accommodate its employees in top positions in the government. ABVP followers and people with similar ideologies are being recruited by the government as professors and principals in schools and colleges," he said.

He further claimed that there is no law and order in Karnataka. "Situation like this is developing not only in Karnataka but also in all the BJP-ruled states,' added Shivakumar.

Commenting on violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, the Congress leader urged the state police to file a suo moto case and arrest the accused of "murdering the farmers".

 

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a workshop organised for JD(S) workers at Bidadi, Kumaraswamy alleged that the RSS had, over time, had trained 4,000 civil servants in this country- IAS, IPS officers who are now part of the Indian bureaucracy.

However, today Kumaraswamy issued a clarification and said he never took any organization's name and said "I have not spoken about any association, organisation or party. I read significant books written by several authors during the COVID-19 lockdown. I also studied some aspects of history. Those are just some of the things written in the books which I spoke," said JDS leader.

 

...
Tags: karnataka, karnataka congress, janata dal-secular, h d kumaraswamy, dk shivakumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh has been facing severe shortage of coal supplies for thermal power generation in the last four months. (DC file photo)

AP’s thermal power units face acute coal shortage

Severe coal shortage being faced by thermal power plants in several states in the country did not affect Telangana. (DC file photo)

No coal shortage in Telangana thermal power plants

AP High Court.

AP assures HC no painting of party colours on state buildings

AP High Court.

AP HC directs CBI to probe accused living abroad for jibes against judges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP govt allows Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. (Photo: DC/File)

Cabinet approves bonus equal to 78 days' wage for over 11 lakh railway employees

An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this. (Photo: Twitter@RailMinIndia)

Can't conclude investigation on basis of viral video: UP Police on Lakhimpur violence

A security personnel stands guard while people take a look at the overturned SUV. (Photo: PTI)

Will implement changes in NEET-Super Speciality exams from next year: Centre to SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Pakistan court gives India more time to appoint lawyer in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->