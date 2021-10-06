Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2021 India-US 2+2 dialogu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India-US 2+2 dialogue likely to take place in November

ANI
Published Oct 6, 2021, 10:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 10:49 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the United States last month for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden
The DPG is the apex official-level meeting mechanism between India's Defence Ministry and the US Department of Defence. (Photo: PTI)
 The DPG is the apex official-level meeting mechanism between India's Defence Ministry and the US Department of Defence. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The 2+2 dialogue between India and the United States is expected to take place in November and the two countries will hold a meeting of the Defence Policy Group (DPG) soon, sources said.

They said that India and the US will have a series of engagements and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar will be visiting the United States. A counter-terrorism and designation dialogue between the two countries will be held soon, the sources added.

 

The third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was held in New Delhi in October last year. The DPG is the apex official-level meeting mechanism between India's Defence Ministry and the US Department of Defence. It reviews and guides all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the United States last month for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden. He had also taken part in the first in-person Quad leaders' Summit and addressed the UN General Assembly.

The joint statement issued after the bilateral meeting had said that President Biden reaffirmed the strength of the defence relationship between the United States and India and the unwavering commitment to India as a Major Defence Partner through close defence engagements in information sharing, sharing of logistics and military-to-military interactions.

 

The two countries are also strengthening cooperation in advanced military technologies, and expanding engagements in a multilateral framework including with regional partners.

...
Tags: india-us, india-us 2+2 dialogue, united states of america
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka Congress alleges RSS training bureaucrats in state

APSRTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. (ANI Photo)

Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC to run 4,000 special buses for Dussehra festival

The technical development has also been guided by an expert committee, comprising Prof. Rajat Moona, Director of IIT Bhilai and Technical advisor to Election Commission of India, and professors from IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, the release said. (ANI Photo)

Telangana develops Smartphone-based eVoting solution

Referring to Afghanistan, Shringla said that both US and India will work together to ensure peace, security, and stability in South Asia and beyond. (Representational image: AFP file photo)

India-US relationship is important to ensure free, open Indo-Pacific, says Shringla



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP govt allows Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. (Photo: DC/File)

Cabinet approves bonus equal to 78 days' wage for over 11 lakh railway employees

An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this. (Photo: Twitter@RailMinIndia)

Can't conclude investigation on basis of viral video: UP Police on Lakhimpur violence

A security personnel stands guard while people take a look at the overturned SUV. (Photo: PTI)

Will implement changes in NEET-Super Speciality exams from next year: Centre to SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Pakistan court gives India more time to appoint lawyer in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->