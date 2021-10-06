Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2021 India adds 18,833 fr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India adds 18,833 fresh Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 203 days

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2021, 10:34 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 10:36 am IST
The death toll climbed to 4,49,538 with 278 fresh fatalities
A woman reacts as she receives a dose of Covaxin vaccine during an inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 A woman reacts as she receives a dose of Covaxin vaccine during an inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India added 18,833 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,38,71,881, while the active cases declined to 2,46,687, the lowest in 203 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,49,538 with 278 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections remained below 30,000 for the 12th straight day.

The active cases comprise 0.73 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.94 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 6,215 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 14,09,825 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 57,68,03,867.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 37 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 103 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,31, 75,656, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 92.17 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 278 new fatalities include 151 from Kerala and 39 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,49,538 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,39,272 from Maharashtra, 37,845 from Karnataka, 35,682 from Tamil Nadu, 25,677 from Kerala and 25,088 from Delhi, 22,896 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,848 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Vijayendra's name was not mentioned in the group of in-charges announced by the party on October 1. (Representational image: ANI)

Karnataka: Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra given charge of Hangal by-poll

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Will implement changes in NEET-Super Speciality exams from next year: Centre to SC

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. (Photo: DC/File)

Rahul Gandhi's Lakhimpur visit might cause problems, won't allow: Lucknow police

Dr Jawahar Reddy reviewed the arrangements made the inaugural of the Paediatric-Cardiac Hospital with officials of Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for Disabled (BIRRD), at his chamber at TTD Administrative Building. — Representational image/DC Image/DC

TTD EO inspects rooftop works on Alipiri footpath



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 20,799 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 200 days

A health worker inoculates a homeless person against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Shringla’s visit to Jaffna is hugely symbolic

With Sri Lanka facing the worst food and forex crises since Independence in 1948, Mr Shringla’s separate meetings with finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, foreign minister G.L. Peiris and his counterpart, Adm. Jayanth Colombage (Retd), all on Monday, assumes immediate importance for the hosts in particular. (Twitter)

Priyanka Gandhi, 10 others arrested as UP boils; video goes viral

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur while on her way to visit violence-hit Lakhimpur district, speaks to the media virtually. (PTI)

Govt plans to slap higher penalty for cruelty against animals

Union Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Poultry Minister Parshottam Rupala. (Photo: File)

No state should deny ex-gratia to kin of those who lost lives to COVID-19: SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->