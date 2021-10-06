Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2021 DMK team meets Keral ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DMK team meets Kerala CM, seeks support to oppose NEET

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2021, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 2:35 pm IST
Elangovan gave a copy of a letter written by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to Vijayan
DMK team with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Twitter)
 DMK team with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Twitter)

Chennai: A delegation of DMK office-bearers, led by T K S Elangovan, the party's Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram and handed over a dossier on grounds for opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, seeking the neighbouring state's support to fight against it.

Elangovan gave a copy of a letter written by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to Vijayan seeking Kerala's support to oppose the test and restore "the primacy of states" in education.

 

The DMK MP also presented a copy of the report-recommendations of the TN government appointed Justice A K Rajan Committee, a party release said here.

The panel, which submitted its report in July to the government looked into the impact of NEET in the state vis-a-vis, the marginalised sections, students studying in government schools and those belonging to the Backward classes and rural regions.

Days ago, Stalin had written to his counterparts in 11 non-BJP ruled states and Goa seeking their support in opposing NEET to ensure that the students in the respective states, hailing from rural areas and marginalised sections of the society are not put to hardship in obtaining admissions to higher educational institutions.

 

NEET went against the spirit of federalism and violated the constitutional balance of power by curbing the rights of the state governments to decide on the method of admission in medical institutions established and run by them, Stalin had underscored in the letter.

"We need to put up a united effort to restore the primacy of state governments in administering the education sector, as envisaged in our Constitution. I look forward to your cooperation in this crucial issue," he had said.

The committee had concluded that the NEET is not a fair or equitable method of admission since it favours the rich and elite section of the society and is against the disadvantaged groups.

 

Based on the panel's recommendations, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had last month adopted a Bill to dispense with NEET and provide for admission to medical courses based on Class XII marks.

Stalin has deputed his party MPs to reach out to the heads of the 12 states to drum up support to oppose NEET.

Tenkasi Lok Sabha MP Dhanush M Kumar, Kerala state DMK organiser Murugesan were among those who called on Vijayan.

...
Tags: neet 2020 results, neet controversy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Jim Corbett National Park Director Rahul on Wednesday informed about the news. (Photo: www.corbettnationalparkindia.in/)

Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park may be renamed as Ramganga National Park

Organisers and crew members of the event on cruise Cordelia were detained and brought for questioning in a drugs related case at the NCB office, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

Cruise ship drug case: NCB arrests one more drug peddler

Robert Vadra (Twitter)

Not allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi, says Robert Vadra

Sabarimala temple (PTI)

Sabarimala pilgrimage: Kerala government formulates action plan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP govt allows Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. (Photo: DC/File)

Can't conclude investigation on basis of viral video: UP Police on Lakhimpur violence

A security personnel stands guard while people take a look at the overturned SUV. (Photo: PTI)

Will implement changes in NEET-Super Speciality exams from next year: Centre to SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Pakistan court gives India more time to appoint lawyer in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Not allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi, says Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->