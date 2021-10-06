Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2021 Can't conclude ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Can't conclude investigation on basis of viral video: UP Police on Lakhimpur violence

ANI
Published Oct 6, 2021, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 12:46 pm IST
As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday
A security personnel stands guard while people take a look at the overturned SUV. (Photo: PTI)
 A security personnel stands guard while people take a look at the overturned SUV. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri: Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow Zone SN Sabat on Wednesday said that the police cannot conclude anything on the basis of one video and stated that more evidence are being investigated in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"The viral video may prove as evidence in the incident but we cannot reach any conclusion by seeing just one video, said Sabat when asked a video showing farmers being run over by a vehicle.
However, the ADG denied answering questions regarding the ongoing investigation.

 

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

 

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

...
Tags: lakhimpur kheri, lakhimpur kheri incident, lakhimpur kheri violence
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Jim Corbett National Park Director Rahul on Wednesday informed about the news. (Photo: www.corbettnationalparkindia.in/)

Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park may be renamed as Ramganga National Park

DMK team with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Twitter)

DMK team meets Kerala CM, seeks support to oppose NEET

Organisers and crew members of the event on cruise Cordelia were detained and brought for questioning in a drugs related case at the NCB office, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

Cruise ship drug case: NCB arrests one more drug peddler

Robert Vadra (Twitter)

Not allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi, says Robert Vadra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will implement changes in NEET-Super Speciality exams from next year: Centre to SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

India adds 18,833 fresh Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 203 days

A woman reacts as she receives a dose of Covaxin vaccine during an inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Rahul Gandhi's Lakhimpur visit might cause problems, won't allow: Lucknow police

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. (Photo: DC/File)

India records 20,799 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 200 days

A health worker inoculates a homeless person against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Shringla’s visit to Jaffna is hugely symbolic

With Sri Lanka facing the worst food and forex crises since Independence in 1948, Mr Shringla’s separate meetings with finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, foreign minister G.L. Peiris and his counterpart, Adm. Jayanth Colombage (Retd), all on Monday, assumes immediate importance for the hosts in particular. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->