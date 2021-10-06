Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2021 Andhra Pradesh: APSR ...
Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC to run 4,000 special buses for Dussehra festival

ANI
Published Oct 6, 2021, 10:56 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 10:56 pm IST
The APSRTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday said, we are running about 4,000 special buses pre-Dussehra and post-Dussehra put together
APSRTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. (ANI Photo)
 APSRTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. (ANI Photo)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is going to run 4,000 special buses from October 8 to October 18 to cater to the festival rush during Dussehra.

Addressing the media, the Managing Director of APSRTC Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday said, "We are running about 4,000 special buses pre-Dussehra and post-Dussehra put together. Pre Dussehra, we have about 1,800 buses, post Dussehra we will be running 2,200 buses."

 

"Out of the 4,000 buses, 1,383 buses are planned from Hyderabad, 277 from Bangalore, 97 from Chennai and the remaining 2,243 buses are planned for clearance of traffic from different points within the state of Andhra Pradesh," he added.

However, the managing director said that the fare to travel in these buses will be one and a half times higher than the normal bus fares.

Speaking on the reason for levying higher charges, Rao said, "During the festivals, the buses are populated only on one side of the journey. So we will face losses if not for the higher charges. I request people to understand our problem."

 

